Riley Petz was a Swiss-army knife for Cheney last season, filling just about whatever role he needed to on his way to All-Class 3A honors.

The speedy and versatile back could run the ball, rushing for 943 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was a weapon in the passing game with 989 yards and 15 touchdown grabs.

"He was THE playmaker," Cheney coach Shelby Wehrman said. "He could take any play from scrimmage and score on it. He always had that threat and ability."

Replacing his production of nearly 2,000 yards from scrimmage was just one of the questions Cheney had coming into the 2020 season following last year’s 9-3 campaign. But Wehrman knew he had some talent waiting in the wings and a strong group of linemen to clear the way.

"I don’t know how good we would have been without Riley last year," Wehrman said. "But we had a lot of other players and those guys have stepped up this year. We’ve got a lot of threats this year. They’re just a really good, competitive group that’s very talented. They just really enjoy playing the game and competing and when you have a group like that, it goes a long ways."

After following up a 9-3 mark in 2017 with a 2-7 season in 2018, Cheney has avoided the post 9-3 letdown this time. After knocking off undefeated Holcomb 31-28 on Friday night, the Cardinals are 6-0.

The game was tied 14-14 in the third quarter before Cheney took control. Harrison Voth threw a touchdown pass to Luke Grace to break the tie and Quincy Thomas followed with a touchdown run of 48 yards for a 28-14 lead. After Holcomb cut it to 28-21, Logan Bartlett booted a field goal and the Cardinals survived despite giving up a touchdown in the final two minutes.

"They were a super-tough team," Wehrman said of Holcomb. "I was really impressed with their quarterback and the way he handled pressure. He did not miss many throws and they’ve got a lot of athletes who play hard. Just to be able to come out of there with a win is another stepping stone."

Voth, a part-time starter at quarterback last year, has flourished this season. He threw three touchdowns passes against Holcomb and has now thrown for nearly 1,500 yards and 22 touchdowns this season.

Thomas has been a big complement in the running game and Bartlett not only is among the state leaders in receiving but also is a huge weapon with his leg, booting a 51-yard field goal earllier this season.

Cheney faced plenty of unknowns from a schedule standpoint this season as well, facing just one team this season that it saw last year. That was Garden Plain, which has dominated the series between the two programs, winning 19 of the previous 20 meetings going into this season.

But Cheney ignored history this season, whipping the Owls 44-7.

"It was huge and I did not expect that," Wehrman said. "Our confidence just soared after that. Every year it seems like we’ve been right there with Garden Plain and can beat them but never have. Being able to get over that hump was big. It was a gorilla off the back."

For the season, Cheney has outscored its six opponents 260-68.

SUPER 10

Team ... record

1. Wichita Northwest (1) ... 4-0

Northwest easily handles clash with Heights; unbeaten East up next

2. Lawrence (3) ... 5-0

Lions jump on Aquinas early, hold on late

3. Mill Valley (4) ... 4-2

Jaguars get QB Marsh back, roll past Olathe West

4. Aquinas (2) ... 4-1

Saints unable to overcome early hole for second straight week

5. Derby (5) ... 3-1

Panthers return after two-week hiatus with easy win

6. Olathe North (6) ... 5-0

Eagles cruise into showdown with No. 1 Lawrence

7. Miege (7) ... 2-2

Stags face rare 4A foe in regular season with win over Wamego

8. Olathe East (9) ... 4-0

Hawks roll into first true test of season this week against Mill Valley

9. Maize (10) ... 6-0

Eagles rally from early deficit, top rival Maize South

10. Junction Ctity (NR) ... 5-1

Blue Jays have won five straight since loss to Carroll

CLASS 6A

Team ... record

1. Lawrence (1) ... 5-0

2. Derby (2) ... 3-1

3. Olathe North (3) ... 5-0

4. Olathe East (5) ... 4-0

5. Junction City (NR) ... 5-1

Others — Blue Valley 2-1, Blue Valley North 2-1, Blue Valley Northwest 3-1, Gardner-Edgerton 3-1, Olathe West 2-3, SM Northwest 3-1, Wichita East 4-0.

Notes — After fighting off 5A power Carroll last week, No. 1 Lawrence figured to have an even bigger test from a 5A foe, traveling to No. 2 Aquinas. The Lions couldn’t have asked for a much better start, jumping out to a 20-0 lead on the Saints, thanks to a couple early turnovers. As it did a week earlier when it rallied from down 28-7 to SM Northwest, Aquinas roared back. The Saints got within a touchdown three times, the last on a 2-yard TD run by Tank Young with 7:32 left. But Lawrence finished the Saints off with Devin Neal’s third touchdown run of the night for a 39-27 win. Lawrence doesn’t get a breather, facing 6A No. 3 Olathe North this Friday.

CLASS 5A

Team ... record

1. Wichita Northwest (1) ... 4-0

2. Mill Valley (3) ... 4-2

3. Aquinas (2) ... 4-1

4. Maize (4) ... 6-0

5. Hays (5) ... 5-0

Others — Carroll 3-2, DeSoto 5-1, Goddard 5-1, Hutchinson 5-1, Kapaun 4-1, Maize South 3-2, Seaman 5-1, Wichita Heights 3-2.

Notes — Maize ended cross-town rival Maize South’s season each of the past two years with shutout playoff victories. But three early touchdowns by Maverick quarterback Colin Shields (two passing, one rushing) put Maize in a 21-7 hole. The Eagles recovered, however, and tied the game going into the fourth. Things got crazy then. The teams traded kickoff return touchdowns — a 62-yarder from Maize’s Josh Sanders and an 87-yarder from Maize South’s Byron Fitzpatrick. A Shield touchdown run with 1:46 left put Maize South up 38-35, but Maize had the final answer with Sanders scoring on a 16-yard run with 36 seconds left for the 42-38 win to keep the Eagles unbeaten.

CLASS 4A

Team ... record

1. Miege (1) ... 2-2

2. Paola (2) ... 6-0

3. McPherson (3) ... 5-1

4. Tonganoxie (4) ... 5-1

5. Andover Central (5) ... 4-1

Others — Buhler 3-2, Fort Scott 4-0, Lansing 4-1, St. James Academy 2-3, Wamego 3-3.

Notes — Fresh off suffering its first loss of the season to DeSoto in a last-minute addition to the schedule last week, McPherson had a tough bounce-back ask against one-loss Buhler, which had won three straight since a season-opening loss to Goddard. Sure enough, the Bullpups had their hands full. Tied 6-6 with the Crusaders in the second quarter, McPherson used a Dylan Rinker touchdown pass to take a 12-6 halftime lead and let the defense do the rest, holding on for an 18-6 win.

CLASS 3A

Team ... record

1. Andale (1) ... 6-0

2. Perry-Lecompton (2) ... 6-0

3. Southeast-Saline (3) ... 5-0

4. Cheney (4) ... 6-0

5. Wichita Collegiate (5) ... 6-0

Others — Burlington 5-1, Caney Valley 5-1, Clearwater 5-1, Colby 5-1, Columbus 6-0, Galena 4-1, Hayden 5-1, Holcomb 5-1, Holton 5-1, Prairie View 3-1, Riley County 4-1.

Notes — On a night of key 3A showdowns with Cheney topping Holcomb and Columbus beating Galena in clashes of undefeated teams, it was Halstead’s Lakin Farmer who stole the show. In a shootout with Hesston, Farmer was a bazooka for the Dragons. In the first quarter alone, he ran for 194 yards and three touchdowns. By halftime, the senior back was up to 290 yards and three scores. By the time he finished, Farmer posted the second highest single-game rushing total in state history with 534 yards and six touchdowns (16, 82, 48, 25, 95 and 86 yards). Only Tanner Wood, of Conway Springs, has run for more yards in a game, rushing for 659 yards in a 2012 game.

CLASS 2A

Team ... record

1. Rossville (1) ... 6-0

2. Silver Lake (2) ... 4-0

3. Hoisington (3) ... 6-0

4. Garden Plain (4) ... 5-1

5. Hutchinson Trinity (NR) ... 6-0

Others — Eureka 4-1, Kingman 4-2, Maur Hill 5-0, Nemaha Central 4-2, Osage City 5-1, TMP-Marian 5-1.

Notes — COVID-19 denied a big showdown between Maur Hill and Nemaha Central, but the Thunder picked up Baldwin late and rolled to a 33-0 victory. Garden Plain posted the biggest win in the classification, edging Kingman 14-10 in a battle of one-loss teams. Kingman led 10-0 late in the third quarter before the Owls came back for the win. Jebadiah Nowak got the Owls on the board with a 54-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter and with just under four minutes remaining in the game. Reed Adelhardt’s 15-yard touchdown run proved to be the game-winner. Garden Plain’s defense came up big, picking off Kingman four times.

CLASS 1A

Team ... record

1. Olpe (1) ... 6-0

2. Smith Center (2) ... 5-1

3. Centralia (3) ... 5-1

4. Sedgwick (4) ... 6-0

5. Conway Springs (5) ... 5-1

Others — Central Heights 4-2, Inman 5-1, Jackson Heights 3-2, Lyndon 5-1, Valley Heights 5-1.

Notes — Smith Center-Plavnville has been a doozy the past couple years and Friday night was another edition. The Redmen scored twice in the fourth quarter to pull out a 19-7 victory. Bently Montgomery saw both of his carries in the game go for touchdowns, including one early in the fourth that gave Smith Center the lead for good.

EIGHT-MAN I

Team ... record

1. Canton-Galva (1) ... 6-0

2. Madison (2) ... 6-0

3. Leoti (3) ... 6-0

4. South Gray (5) ... 6-0

5. Clifton-Clyde (4) ... 5-1

Others — Argonia-Attica 6-0, Chase County 4-2, Hodgeman County 4-2, Hoxie 4-1, Little River 4-2, Oswego 4-1, Pratt-Skyline 5-1, Sedan 6-0, Solomon 6-0, Spearville 4-2.

Notes — Off to a 5-0 start, South Gray set into the muderer’s row of its schedule on Friday night against Spearville. The Rebels passed the first test in a big way as Aaron Skidmore continued his big 2020 season. Skidmore went over the 1,000-yard mark for the season in leading the Rebels to a 48-12 win, rushing for 180 yards and four touchdowns and throwing for two more scores. South Gray’s 6-0 start is its best since 2011 for first-year head coach Grant Salmans.

EIGHT-MAN II

Team ... record

1. St. Francis (1) ... 5-0

2. Hanover (2) ... 5-0

3. Lebo (3) ... 6-0

4. Victoria (4) ... 6-0

5. Frankfort (5) ... 4-1

Others — Axtell 4-2, Beloit-St. John’s 4-2, Central Plains 3-1, Colony-Crest 6-0, Sylvan-Lucas 4-2, Wheatland-Grinnell 4-1, South Central 4-2, Wilson 4-2.

Notes — When Frankfort was hit with COVID-19 on Friday morning, Hanover was left without a game. But the Wildcats picked up a big showdown with Eight-Man Division I No. 4 Clifton-Clyde for a rare meeting between the Twin Valley League rivals. Clifton-Clyde struck first on an Aiden Rudolph touchdown run, but Hanover answered with touchdowns from Jacob Jueneman and Keegan Dimler to take the lead for good. Both finished with three TD runs as Hanover stayed unbeaten with the 40-20 win.