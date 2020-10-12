Championship Indoor Football announced its spring 2021 regular-season schedule Monday, with the Salina Liberty opening with a nonconference home game on March 20 against Arlington, Texas.

The league revised its schedule to include the expansion Wyoming Mustangs. The Liberty will play 10 games over 14 weeks, wrapping up the regular season on June 13 with a trip to Wichita.

The Liberty will play its first three games at Tony's Pizza Events Center, including league games March 27 against the Oklahoma Flying Aces and April 2 against the West Texas Warbirds. The team then goes on the road for the first time on April 10 to face the Amarillo Venom and have a bye week before returning to face the Omaha Beef at home.

Other home games are May 8 against Amarillo and May 29 against Sioux City. Four of the last five games are on the road, with trips to Sioux City on May 15, West Texas on May 22 and Amarillo on June 6 before the finale at Wichita.