The Thomas More Prep-Marian girls golf team had only three players available to compete in the Class 3-2-1A regional at Colby’s Meadow Lake Golf Club, but two Monarchs qualified for the state tournament.

TMP’s Allison Applequist and Amelia Herrman each earned a spot at state, qualifying as individuals.

Madelyn Rozean was the only other Monarch who competed in the regional. The rest of the team was in quarantine, TMP athletic director Troy Schulte said.

Applequist took ninth with a 98 while Herrman took 17th with a 110.

Applequist and Hermann will represent the Monarchs in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament next Monday and Tuesday at Cherry Oaks Golf Course in Cheney.

Colby captured the team title on its home course. Anna Starbuck won the individual title with an 84. All five Eagles’ golfers placed in the top eight. Brinley Sims was third with a 94, Mya Betz with fifth with a 96, Jalyn Sabatka was sixth with a 97 and Lacy Weigel with a 98.

Plainville’s Corbyn Marquess took second place individually with a 92.

Cimarron (397) and Goodland (441) took second and third as a team to lock up state tournament berths.

Team scores

Colby 371, Cimarron 397, Goodland 441, Plainville 447, Hugoton 453, Scott 466.

Top 10

1. Starbuck, Colby, 84; 2. Marquess, Plainville, 92; 3. Sims, Colby, 94; 4. Lynn, Cimarron, 95; 5. Betz, Colby, 96; 6. Sabatka, Colby, 97; 7. Herkelman, Cimarron, 97; 8. Weigel, Colby, 97; 9. Applequist, TMP, 98; 10. Seabolt, Cimarron, 99.

Individual state qualifiers

Marquess, Plainville; Applequist, TMP; Herrman, TMP; Heger, Hugoton; Prewitt, Scott City; Lampe, Syracuse.

Other TMP scores

17. Herrman, 110; 33. Rozean, 122.

Other Plainville scores

A. Stamper 111, Reif 118, E. Stamper 126, Morain 134.

Goodland scores

Fenner, 106; Garza, 108; Sheldon 112; McCary, 115; McClung, 129.

Oakley scores

Ryan 112, Maxfield 128, Mildenberger 131, Huelsman 140, Moore 166.

Russell scores

Nichols, 124; Depiesse 129, Hall 142.