Basehor-Linwood football moved to 4-3 with a 33-26 win at No. 5 Lansing (4-2) Friday behind four touchdown passes from senior quarterback Isaac Stanton and more than 200 rushing yards from junior running back Zack Sisemore.

Both teams punted on their first possessions but the Lions drove the field and got on the board with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Caden Crawford to Malik Benson to lead 6-0.

The Bobcats responded on the ensuing possession and drove 73 yards before Sisemore found the endzone from 13 yards out. A missed point after attempt kept the game tied at 6-6 early in the second quarter.

Basehor’s defense forced the Lions to punt on the following drive and set the offense up with solid field position at the Lansing 35-yard line. Sisemore got the Bobcats in the red zone with two 11-yard runs and Stanton found Chants Nelson to put the Bobcats up 12-6 after another failed PAT.

Crawford and the Lions bounced back with a 68-yard drive capped by Benson’s second touchdown of the game to give Lansing a 13-12 lead.

Basehor managed to add another touchdown in the final minutes of the half when Stanton and Nelson connected again to give the Bobcats a 19-13 lead at the break.

Stanton threw his third touchdown of the game on the first drive of the second half when he found Jordan Brown from 21-yards out to give the Bobcats a 26-13 lead.

Crawford took the Lions down the field on the following possession and took it in himself from two-yards out to cut the deficit to 26-20.

Basehor didn’t falter on its next drive as Sisemore and Stanton moved the ball into Lansing territory followed by the latter finding Brown for a 32-yard touchdown. Collin Riddell made the point after attempt to put the Bobcats up 33-20.

After a couple stalled drives on both sides, the Lions got their offense going again and Crawford found Benson for his third touchdown of the game. A missed point after kept the Basehor lead at 33-26.

The Bobcats managed to wipe the remaining eight minutes off the clock and kneeled out for the victory.

Stanton finished 15-22 with 225 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Sisemore rushed for 216 yards on 35 attempts with one touchdown. Brown caught six passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Nelson had four receptions for 56 yards and two scores.

Up next

The Bobcats are back at home Friday to host Pittsburg (4-3). Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Lansing is scheduled to host Platte County (7-1) Friday. Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

In other action

Leavenworth’s (2-3) upset bid of De Soto (6-1) fell short Friday as the Pioneers fell by a score of 35-28.

The Pioneers opened the scoring on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Eddie McLaughlin to Alex Finn. The Wildcats responded with a rushing touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 but the Pioneers scored again when McLaughlin found Keenan Brown from 10-yards out to give Leavenworth a 14-7 lead. De Soto scored again to tie the game and both teams continued to score back and forth. Brown added a rushing touchdown to once again put the Pioneers up but the Wildcats responded to tie the game at 21-21.

The Wildcats secured their first lead of the game but the Pioneers knotted the score up at 28-28 after McLaughlin took it in himself.

After a grind-it-out fourth quarter, De Soto scored the winning touchdown in the final minute to secure the win the United Kansas Conference Championship.

The Pioneers are scheduled to face Atchison on the road Friday. Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Pleasant Ridge (2-3) picked up its second win of the season with a 44-0 trouncing of Oskaloosa (0-7). The Rams are scheduled to face Silver Lake (4-1) on the road Friday. Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m.