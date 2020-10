The Ottawa University women's basketball season opener Monday against Barclay College has been canceled.

Ottawa will open the season noon Oct. 31 against Park University in Parkville, Missouri.

The Lady Braves are under the guidance of first-year coach Tarniesha Scott, who brought in 10 players to combine with the six returners from last year’s team.

Ottawa was selected 10th and 11th in the KCAC preseason polls.