HESSTON — Hesston High School volleyball coach Jason Peters saw the Swather team he was looking for this season in a sweep of a non-league triangular Tuesday at home.

Hesston downed Lyons 25-20, 25-23; and Inman 25-20, 25-14. Inman topped Lyons 25-12, 25-16.

"That is the team that we’ve seen glimpses of throughout the year," Peters said. "We’ve had our moments where we’ve played really well. We’ve played well against good competition and came up short. We’ve played closer to our potential. This is one of our better nights this season."

The Swathers had to stop comebacks in the first three sets of the night.

"We’ve had a number of sets this year where we’ve had a lead and let the other team all the way back," Peters said. "We worked tonight on staying aggressive. When we get a five- or six-point lead, we need to stay aggressive and not get tighter."

"We just let too many balls drop and hit too many balls out of bounds," Inman coach Megan Heckel said. "If we would have played like we did against Lyons, it would have been totally different story. That’s what I told the girls too. You can’t just let those balls hit the ground. You have to keep them in play."

Inman had just seven players dressed for the varsity match.

"We’ve had about eight players play all year," Heckel said. "We’re out one girl right now, so we played with seven."

Hesston jumped out 8-3 in the first set against Lyons. With Hesston leading 16-8, the Lions made a 6-1 run to get back in the set. Lyons got as close as two, but service errors and a hitting error allowed the Swathers to close out the set.

Hesston led the second set 9-4 on the strength of three straight Caryn Yoder aces. Tied 12-12, Hesston made a 5-1 run to force a time out. Hesston errors sparked a 6-1 Lyons run for a Swather time out. Lyons errors allowed Hesston to take a 22-20 lead. Tied 22-22, Hesston scored two straight points. An Anna Humphreys tip hit the court for match point.

Alex Martin led Hesston with 11 kills and a downed block. Sophia Becker added seven kills. Harley Ferralez has six kills and a downed block. Ferralez and Anna Humphreys each set 12 assists. Yoder had 23 digs, followed by Martin with 12. Yoder served four aces.

Kayleigh Arriola led Lyons with 10 kills. Caitlyn Belote added five kills with a downed block. Rebecca Konda served two aces.

In the first set of the Inman-Lyons match, Inman made a 7-0 run to break a 4-4 tie. After a Lyons time out, the Teutons added six more points to the run before it ended on a service error.

Inman jumped out 10-4 in the second set. Lyons got within two, 17-15, but Inman was able to pull away again.

Dantile Raney led Inman with nine kills. Reagan Brake scored six kills with a downed block. Claire Thiessen posted two kills and three downed blocks. Daityn Raney served seven aces. Madison Burge and Dantile Raney served two aces each.

Arriola led Lyons with six kills. Dylann Procopio had four kills and two downed blocks.

Hesston jumped out 11-3 in the first set against Inman. Inman held off four set points before a Martin spike won it.

Trailing 12-10 in the second set, Hesston made a 15-2 run for the match. A Harley Ferralez back row spike landed to end the match.

Martin led Hesston with five kills and three downed blocks. Becker had six kills. Ferralez had five kills and four downed blocks. Addisyn Copeland had three kills. Yoder served three aces. Ferralez served two aces. Humphreys set 10 assists. Martin had 10 digs.

Clarie Thiessen scored four kills and two downed blocks to lead Inman. Dantile Raney and Burge each scored five kills. Dantile Raney, Burge and Daityn Raney each served two aces.

"We served very well tonight," Peters said. "We served a lot of aces and served a lot of balls where we took them out of system. We kept the balls away from their top hitters. … These girls did a good job of spot serving and serve to the spot where we are most effective."

Lyons is 17-12. Hesston is 14-15. Hesston and Lyons play Saturday at the Class 3A sub-state at Smoky Valley High School in Lindsborg.

Lyons is the third seed, while Hesston will be the fourth seed. Lyons will likely face Council Grove or Southeast of Saline in the first round. Hesston will face Riley County in the the first round.

"We just need to play consistently," Peters said. "If we can pass and serve consistently and get the ball to our setters, we have some good hitting options. … We played (Riley County) once this year and lost to them when we didn’t play very well. They will definitely be a good match. We will play Smoky Valley next and played a close match against them last week. We know we can play with anybody if we play to our potential."

Inman is 25-7 and hosts a Class 2A sub-state Saturday. Inman, the third seed, will face Heart of America League rival Remington in the first round.

"At least we know what we need to work on the next three days," Heckel said. "We have to work on not letting those balls drop, staying confident in each other. Keep their heads up. We played awesome against Lyons. If we play like that, I’m not worried."