AREA GAMES
Canton-Galva 70, Lincoln 8
Central Plains 56, Wilson 20
Cimarron 39, Ellis 0
Clay Center 27, Council Grove 20
Colby 48, Goodland 8
Concordia 41, Chapman 28
Ell-Saline 65, Ellinwood 0
Hartford 1, Centre 0, forfeit
Herington 50, Bennington 34
Hoisington 26, Beloit 20
Hoxie 36, Atwood 8
Hutchinson 41, Hillsboro 14
Lakeside 52, Blue Valley Randolph 6
Little River 64, Solomon 0
Marion 1, Lyons 0, forfeit
McPherson 32, Augusta 14
Minneapolis 43, Ellsworth 14
Norton 33, Phillipsburg 28
Oakley 62, Sublette 6
Oberlin 40, Hill City 34
Pike Valley 30, Osborne 28
Plainville 42, Sacred Heart 8
Quinter 42, Logan-Palco 14
Republic County at Nemaha Central, ccd.
St. Francis at Sharon Springs, ccd.
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 53, Rock Hills 6
Salina South 34, Salina Central 28
Shawnee Maranatha vs. Clifton-Clyde, ccd.
Smith Center 29, Inman 22
Smoky Valley 28, Russell 14
Southeast of Saline 40, Scott City 6
Stockton 32, Trego 8
Sylvan-Lucas 46, Tescott 0
TMP-Marian 46, Lakin 14
Thunder Ridge 46, Southern Cloud 0
Valley Falls at Washington County, ccd.
Victoria 54, Otis-Bison 0
Wakefield 54, Rural Vista 8
Wamego 62, Abilene 12
Wheatland-Grinnell 42, Triplains-Brewster 30
Wichita Kapaun 24, Hays 6
OTHERS
Andale 43, Wichita Collegiate 14
Andover 20, Goddard 13
Andover Central 37, Arkansas City 6
Attica-Argonia 77, Fairfield 8
Axtell 68, Onaga 26
Baldwin 40, Osawatomie 6
Basehor-Linwood 27, Pittsburg 10
Belle Plaine 27, Douglass 6
Blue Valley North 19, Blue Valley Southwest 7
Blue Valley Northwest 42, Blue Valley West 21
Bucklin 60, Dighton 24
Buhler 42, Circle 6
Burlingame 46, Doniphan West 12
Burlington 38, Iola 0
Caldwell 1, Chase 0, forfeit
Centralia 60, Wabaunsee 20
Chanute 14, Labette County 6
Chase County 46, Oxford 0
Cheney 48, Larned 22
Clearwater 42, Hesston 25
Columbus 47, Caney 16
Conway Springs 41, Sedgwick 35
Crest 1, Altoona Midway 0, forfeit
DeSoto 34, Shawnee Heights 7
Derby 48, Maize South 10
Dodge City 41, Ulysses 0
El Dorado 32, Winfield 14
Eureka 28, Jayhawk Linn 20
Fort Scott 28, Coffeyville 0
Fredonia 27, Southeast Cherokee 6
Frontenac 26, Girard 6
Galena 42, Baxter Springs 3
Garden City 45, Great Bend 0
Garden Plain 57, Bluestem 0
Gardner-Edgerton 42, SM West 7
Halstead 50, Wichita Trinity 8
Hanover 72, Wetmore 6
Haven 34, Sterling 7
Holcomb 42, Hugoton 28
Hutchinson 32, Maize 28
Hutchinson Central Christian 62, Stafford 16
Jefferson North 36, Jackson Heights 0
KC Piper 60, Bonner Springs 7
Kingman 42, Chaparral 2
Kinsley 50, Macksville 44
LaCrosse 52, Kiowa County 6
Lawrence 49, Lawrence Free State 20
Leavenworth 24, Atchison 15
Lebo 49, Marais des Cygnes 0
Leoti 60, South Gray 12
Lincoln Prep, Mo. 20, SM South 19
Lyndon 41, Uniontown 0
Madison-Hamilton 62, Central Burden 0
Manhattan 49, Emporia 7
Maur Hill-Mount Academy 28, Riverside 14
Meade 36, Hodgeman County 32
Minneola 54, Satanta 6
Moundridge 44, Pretty Prairie 18
Neodesha 53, Erie 42
Newton 42, Wichita Campus 15
Olathe East 14, Olathe South 10
Olathe North 37, Olathe Northwest 0
Olpe 59, Northeast Arma 0
Osage City 39, Humboldt 8
Oswego 74, Cedar Vale-Dexter 28
Paola 49, Louisburg 7
Parsons 48, Cherryvale 14
Peabody 48, Norwich 42 (ot)
Perry-Lecompton 52, Santa Fe Trail 6
Pittsburg Colgan 44, Riverton 12
Platte County, Mo. 27, Lansing 0
Pleasanton 20, Central Heights 18
Prairie View 45, Anderson County 7
Pratt 65, Nickerson 33
Pratt Skyline 74, St. John 26
Remington 33, Elkhart 13
Riley County 38, Marysville 8
Rock Creek 62, Royal Valley 0
Rose Hill 59, Independence 6
Rosalia Flinthills 28, Udall 14
Rossville 53, Mission Valley 0
Sabetha 28, Hiawatha 7
St. Marys 22, Atchison County 6
St. Paul 24, Southern Coffey 8
SM Northwest 27, Bishop Miege 24
Silver Lake 51, Pleasant Ridge 8
South Barber 58, South Haven 6
South Central 50, Ingalls 0
Spearville 42, Ness City 38
Spring Hill 20, Eudora 16
Syracuse 46, Southwestern Heights 6
Tonganoxie 49, Ottawa 7
Topeka 27, Topeka West 12
Topeka Cair Paravel 68, Wichita Life Prep 0
Topeka Seaman 45, Topeka Washburn Rural 21
Troy 38, Horton 0
Valley Center 23, Goddard Eisenhower 7
Valley Heights 76, Northern Heights 0
Waverly 58, Chetopa 32
Wellington 20, Mulvane 13
Wellsville 48, West Franklin 0
West Elk 54, Yates Center 50
Wichita Carroll 35, St. Thomas Aquinas 14
Wichita East 22, Wichita West 8
Wichita Heights 56, Wichita Southeast 21