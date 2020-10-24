It was a second half to remember for Salina South Friday night against Salina Central at Salina Stadium.

After trailing 28-7 in the second quarter, the Cougars rallied back for a 34-28 victory, claiming the Mayor’s Cup for the first time since 2017.

"The second half, it was a great job by our kids executing and making plays," South coach Sam Sellers said. "It’s so fun for the kids. They get bragging rights until next season. It’s not fun when you lose this one.

"The kids were wanting to break that little streak that (Central) had going."

For the second time this season, Central (1-7 overall, 1-5 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II) held a 21-point lead and saw it evaporate.

"I think there were some opportunities for us to kind of extend not only the lead, but momentum," Central coach Mark Sandbo said. "Credit South for making some plays and they did."

South (2-5, 1-4 AVCTL I) needed a big game from senior Jackson Hayes, who hauled in 11 catches for 128 yards and four touchdowns. Two of those came on fourth down plays that helped South stay in the game.

"I just had to get done what I had to get done," Hayes said. "Catches had to be made, and that’s what I did. I was taught to catch everything and that’s what our expectation is."

Sophomore quarterback Weston Fries said that the routes Hayes ran for the touchdowns weren’t the correct ones, but Fries was still able to find him for the scores.

All four of Fries touchdown passes went to Hayes as he finished 18 of 32 for 203 yards.

"He made plays and he made people miss and got in the endzone," Fries said of Hayes.

Hayes has emerged as one of Fries’ favorite targets over the last few weeks.

"He’s been a guy that Weston’s been looking for now," Sellers said. "We like some matchups there with him, and the kid’s a playmaker. He’s got a knack and made some huge plays for us tonight."

South didn’t get the start it wanted at Central scored twice in first quarter. Central quarterback Parker Kavanagh found Logan Losey for a 22-yard score and junior Micah Moore added a 39-yard touchdown run putting the Mustangs up 14-0 with 2:25 left in the first.

"They came out swinging and we didn’t respond very well in the first half," Hayes said. "We kept fighting and we came back and it felt good."

Kavanagh called his own number with a 9-yard run with 9:03 left in the second. Both teams then scored a combined 21 points in the final 1:08 before half.

Hayes hauled in his first touchdown — a 13-yard score, which was followed by a Kavanagh 10-yard run and Fries found Hayes for a 28-yard score with just eight seconds before halftime.

"They knew we didn’t do some good things in the first half," Sellers said. "We made a couple of adjustments here and there. We knew if we played our style of football, we’re going to have a heck of a chance.

"We just consistently did it in the second half."

Central’s rushing attack helped it in the first half produce 190 of 279. In the second half, the Mustangs were held to just 62 yards on the ground.

"It was really big," Sandbo said. "We kind of anticipated that we could run the football like we did. We kind of anticipated the looks that we were going to get. Even anticipating some of the adjustments they would do, and took advantage of that.

"When you play a team like that, and you play in this type of game, you’ve got to put it together and we didn’t.

South then found a rhythm in the second half with Fries connecting with Hayes for a third time on a 29-yard pass with 4:18 to play in the third.

On Central’s next drive, it had the ball in South territory, but couldn’t convert a fourth down and four from the Cougar 46.

South capitalized on the ensuing drive with Fries connecting with Hayes for the fourth time for a 9-yard score, which included a 2-point conversion pass from fries to Luke Simpson to knot things at 28.

"I think what happened tonight was a micro cause of how the season’s been for us," Sandbo said. "We’ve had some times where we’ve played reallly good football and played to our potential. There’s been times where we’ve been snake-biten and not played really good football.

Central had a chance to respond on the next drive, but Kavanagh was picked off in the endzone by senior Owen Bulleigh. The play prior had Kavanagh connecting with senior Dakota Hogan for a touchdown in the back of the endzone, but it was ruled incomplete.

"We just had some opportunities that we missed on," Sandbo said.

Sellers said Bulleigh continues to be a threat in the Cougars’ secondary.

"Owen’s growth this year, he’s a kid that would always get hot and cold on us," Sellers said. "This year he’s been incredible for us. So good at always staying in and staying with it and being a leader for us.

"He made multiple big pass breakups in the second half."

After the interception and an unsportsmanlike penalty on the Mustangs, South produced a 10-play, 65-yard drive, that ended in a 24-yard run by junior Brandt Cox to give it a 34-28 lead with 3:43 to play.

Central went 3-and-out on its next drive and burned its final two timeouts trying to stop South from getting a first down.

Cox finished the evening with 166 yards on 33 carries and a touchdown. Central was led by Moore’s 116 yards on the ground on 19 touches and a score. Kavanagh went 8 of 20 for 144 yards and a touchdown along with an interception while also rushing for 65 yards and two scores. Losey was Kavanagh’s top target with three catches for 76 yards and a score.

South is the No. 13-seed in Class 5A west and will travel to Kapaun Mt. Carmel, while Central is the No. 16-seed and will face Wichita Northwest.