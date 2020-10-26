The final week of the 2020 Kansas high school football season wrapped up Friday night and the playoff field is set following wins from Basehor-Linwood and Leavenworth.

The Bobcats defeated Pittsburg at home by a score of 27-10 to finish the regular season 5-3.

Basehor quarterback Isaac Stanton and wide receiver Jordan Brown connected on two touchdowns of two and 12 yards to give the Bobcats a 13-0 lead. Stanton later found Chants Nelson from 32 yards out for his third touchdown pass of the game to give Basehor a 20-0 lead.

Pittsburg broke the shutout with a safety after a bad snap on a Basehor punt was covered in the end zone, trimming the lead to 20-2.

The Dragons cut the Bobcat lead to 10 with a touchdown and two-point conversion but Basehor running back Zack Sisemore provided the dagger with a 33-yard touchdown run.

Stanton finished 14-23 with 158 yards and three touchdown passes. Sisemore racked up 127 yards on 27 carries with one score. Brown caught six passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

Aiden Ingram led the Bobcats with 7.5 tackles.

Basehor is scheduled to host Atchison (4-4) Friday in the first round of the 4A playoffs. The Bobcats previously defeated the Redmen 42-26 on Oct. 9. Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

In other action

Lansing fell to 4-3 with a 27-0 loss to Platte County Friday. The Lions are scheduled to host Field Kindley High School (2-5) Friday in the first round of the 4A playoffs. Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Leavenworth defeated Atchison 24-15 Friday to finish the regular season 3-3. The Pioneers are scheduled to host Topeka West (1-5) Friday in the first round of the 5A playoffs. Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Pleasant Ridge finished the regular season 2-4 after falling to Silver Lake 51-8 Friday. The Rams will travel to Nemaha Central (5-2) for their first-round playoff matchup. Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m.