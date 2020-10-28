For the fourth straight season, Lansing volleyball (26-1) is one of four teams still alive in the 5A state tournament after the Lady Lions defeated Seaman for the third time this season in four sets (25-23, 25-9, 16-25, 25-18) Wednesday at Lansing High School.

The Lady Lions now advance to the state semifinals Saturday at Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina where they will face each of the other three semifinalists – Bishop Carroll, Maize South and Saint Thomas Aquinas – in pool play.

The opening set saw the lead change hands frequently and included eight ties but Lansing came out on top and then quickly cemented a 2-0 lead with a 25-9 win in the second set.

The Lady Vikings bounced back in the third set to avoid a sweep and led 17-13 in the fourth set before stumbling down the stretch and being outscored 12-1 to drop the match.

The Lady Lions are scheduled to begin pool play Saturday at 10:45 a.m. against Bishop Carroll. Followed by matches against Aquinas at 11:45 a.m. and Maize South at 12:45 p.m. The matches will be available to stream on the NFHS Network.

Soccer regionals

Basehor-Linwood and Lansing boy’s soccer are set to meet in the 5A regional finals Thursday after both teams notched wins in the regional semifinals earlier in the week.

The Bobcats (7-10) defeated Piper 2-1 Monday while the Lions (7-7-1) defeated Leavenworth 3-1 Tuesday. The Lions got goals from Chris Rincon, Hayden Jordan and Ryan Batchel.

The finals matchup between the Bobcats and Lions is scheduled to be played Thursday at Lansing High School The match is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.