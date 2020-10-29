After edging Hayden 1-0 on Tuesday in its KSHSAA playoff debut, a quick turnaround and tough Baldwin defense proved too much for the Cair Paravel soccer team on Wednesday.

After beating Baldwin 3-2 in overtime earlier this season, the Lions couldn’t find any offense in the rematch. Baldwin scored on a Cair Paravel own goal in the first half and then tacked on an insurance goal in the second half to take a 2-0 win.

Cair Paravel ended the season 6-7.

Baldwin (10-5-1) will take on Eudora (7-7-1) at 4 p.m. Friday for the regional title. The Bulldogs also got a goal from Caleb Carr and Drake Martin posted the shutout.

BALDWIN 2, CAIR PARAVEL 0

Cair Paravel (6-7-0);0;0;--;0

Baldwin (10-5-1);1;1;--;2

Baldwin -- Goals: Carr, own goal. Shutout: Martin.