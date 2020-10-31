The Bethel College women’s basketball team opened the season with a 75-65 loss to the University of Sciences & Arts of Oklahoma Friday night at Thresher Gym.

Bethel led 17-14 after the first quarter, 34-31 at the half and 50-46 after three quarters, but were outscored 29-15 in the fourth quarter.

The game featured 54 fouls evenly divided between the two teams. USAO was 26 of 35 from the line, while Bethel was 18 of 23.

Zaria Dorsey led 2-0 USAO with 22 points. Milagros Carrera scored 16 and Kaytlen Johnson scored 12.

Abby Schmidt opened her senior campaign with 13 points and 15 rebounds, her 49th career double-double. Schmidt blocked four shots

Zayda Perez scored 13 points off the bench. Josie Calzonetti scored 12.

Bethel hosts Oklahoma Wesleyan at 6 p.m. Wednesday to open KCAC play.

UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCES & ARTS (2-0) — Tori James 1-5 6-6 9, Kaytlen Johnson 4-8 3-4 12, Jessica Palmer 2-3 5-8 9, Milagros Carrera 5-14 4-5 16, Alex Miller 1-6 5-5 7, Nahemiah Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Zaria Dorsey 9-16 3-7 22, Jordan Bloomfield 0-0 0-0 0, Tahila Sloan-Casey 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS 22-56 26-35 75.

BETHEL (0-1) — Zayda Perez 3-7 7-8 13, Josie Calzonetti 4-7 3-4 12, Macie Price 4-8 0-2 9, Jasmina Jones 0-3 1-4 1, Kendall Michalski 1-7 2-2 5, Kayla Newman 2-3 1-2 5, Abby Schmidt 3-6 7-9 13, Daryn Batts 1-3 1-2 3, Caitlyn Cron 1-5 1-2 4, Jaycee Freshour 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 19-50 23-35 65.

USAO;14;17;15;29;—75

Bethel;17;17;16;15;—65

Total fouls — USAO 27, BC 27. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — USAO: Dorsey. BC: Michalski, Perez. 3-point shooting — USAO 5-15 (James 1-4, Johnson 1-2, Carrera 2-4, Miller 0-3, Dorsey 1-2), BC 4-18 (Perez 0-1, Calzonetti 1-3, Price 1-2, Jones 0-1, Michalski 1-5, Batts 0-1, Cron 1-5). Rebounds — USAO 33 (Dorsey 8), BC 38 (Schmidt 15). Assists — USAO 10 (Carrera 4), BC 10 (Price 4). Turnovers — USAO 15 (Dorsey 5), BC 19 (Cron 6). Blocked shots — USAO 1 (Palmer 1), BC 4 (Schmidt 4). Steals — USAO 10 (Johnson 3, Carrera 3), BC 7 (Perez 3).