Friday’s playoff games


CLASS 6A


Olathe East 41, SM South 6


Blue Valley North 47, SM North 13


Lawrence 66, Wichita North 6


Dodge City 39, Topeka High 0


Derby 62, Wichita Southeast 0


Gardner-Edgerton 37, Wichita South 13


Junction City 42, Free State 21


Washburn Rural 21, Wichita West 6


Wichita East 46, Campus 6


Manhattan 21, Garden City 20


CLASS 5A


Blue Valley Southwest 36, Emporia 14


Leavenworth 62, Topeka West 15


Spring Hill 34, Shawnee Heights 6


Wichita Northwest 68, Salina Central 12


Kapaun 74, Salina South 0


Goddard 28, Eisenhower 26


Hutchinson 46, Newton 41


Maize 55, Liberal 0


CLASS 4A


St. James Academy 41, Louisburg 19


Basehor-Linwood 35, Atchison 16


Eudora 16, KC Piper 15


Fort Scott 48, Bonner Springs 22


Miege 64, Chanute 17


Tonganoxie 48, Labette County 28


Lansing 48, Coffeyville 6


Augusta 50, Ulysses 8


Rose Hill 30, Mulvane 13


Bohler 47, Circle 0


Andover Central 49, Great Bend 7


Arkansas City 27, Wellington 6


El Dorado 46, Winfield 14


Wamego 49, Independence 21


CLASS 3A


Girard 29, Columbus 18


Prairie View 44, Caney Valley 16


Hayden 42, Sabetha 6


Perry-Lecompton 35, Rock Creek 22


Burlington 56, Parsons 22


Frontenac 25, Galena 7


Holton 62, Santa Fe Trail 25


Jefferson West (2-4) at Baldwin (2-4), 2:30 p.m. Sat. at Eudora


Riley County 55, Smoky Valley 16


Scott City 24, Concordia 14


Andale 74, Larned 7


Clearwater 31, Holcomb 15


Southeast-Saline 46, Clay Center 8


Marysville 45, Colby 21


Cheney 40, Halstead 34


Wichita Collegiate 50, Pratt 0


CLASS 2A


Colgan 51, Eureka 7


Wellsville 28, Riverton 22


Rossville 53, Riverside 0


Maur Hill 56, Mission Valley 32


Nemaha Central 50, Pleasant Ridge 6


Silver Lake 63, Republic County 6


Hutchinson Trinity 35, Chaparral 0


Haven 42, Kingman 21


Beloit 55, TMP-Marian 14


Phillipsburg 49, Lakin 26


Hillsboro 47, Belle Plaine 12


Hoisington 47, Ellis 0


Cimarron 28, Minneapolis 6


CLASS 1A


Jackson Hieghts 26, Central Heights 0


Uniontown 51, Troy 14


Lyndon 57, Horton 6


Jefferson North 72, Northern Heights 0


Ell-Saline 50, Elkhart 20


Oakley 50, Wichita Independent 3


Plainville 58, Sublette 0


Inman 61, Stanton County 0


Remington 56, Sacred Heart 16


EIGHT-MAN DIVISION I


Little River 56, Washington County 0


Pratt-Skyline 52, Pretty Prairie 6


Goessel 60, Kinsley 14


EIGHT-MAN DIVISION II


Sylvan-Lucas 74, South Barber 24


Caldwell 68, Wilson 20


Non-playoff games


Chapman 39, Goodland 13


Doniphan West 48, Solomon 30


Hiawatha 51, Osawatomie 14


Hugoton 26, Hesston 23


KC Ward 34, Royal Valley 29


Kiowa County 57, Medicine Lodge 26


Pike Valley 54, Blue Valley-Randolph 6


Russell 46, Council Grove 40


St. Marys 44, McLouth 16


Wichita Trinity 45, Nickerson 25


Yates Center 44, Flinthills 15