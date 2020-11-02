The first round of the Kansas high school football playoffs kicked off Friday with Basehor-Linwood (6-3), Lansing (5-3) and Leavenworth (4-3) all moving on to the next round.

The Bobcats were at home against Atchison and opened a 21-0 lead in the first half. Quarterback Isaac Stanton found junior wide receiver Jordan Brown twice for touchdowns of three and 23 yards followed by a touchdown pass to Brant Wilson from 31 yards out.

The Redmen responded with two-straight scoring drives for nine points to trail 21-9 at halftime.

The Bobcats got back in the end zone with their first possession of the third quarter when junior running back Zack Sisemore broke loose for a 67-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 28-9.

Atchison added a fourth-quarter score to make it a two-possession game but Sisemore punched in his second score of the night to seal the 35-16 win.

Stanton finished 19-33 for 350 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Sisemore racked up 195 yards on 35 carries with the two scores. Wilson led all receivers with five receptions for 101 yards followed by Brown with seven for 94 yards. Aiden Ingram led all defenders with 10 tackles.

The Bobcats will face Eudora Friday in the second round of the 4A state playoffs. The Cardinals (3-6) advanced to the second round with a 16-15 win at Piper Friday. Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

In other action

Lansing defeated Field Kindley High School Friday 48-6 to advance to a second-round matchup with Tonganoxie. The Chieftans (8-1) are coming off a 48-26 win against Labette County in the first round. Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Tonganoxie High School.

Leavenworth advanced to the second round with a 62-15 win against Topeka West. The Pioneers will face De Soto in the second round with the Wildcats coming off a first-round bye. In the two team’s conference matchup earlier this season, the Pioneers went blow-for-blow with the eventual United Kansas Conference champions before falling 35-28. Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at De Soto High School.

Pleasant Ridge’s (2-5) season ended Friday with a 50-6 loss at Nemaha Central in the first round of the 2A playoffs.