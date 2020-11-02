After a less than ideal start to pool play in the final four of the 5A state volleyball playoffs, Lansing flipped the script and earned a runner-up finish in head coach Lindsay Zych’s first season at the head of the program.

The Lady Lions dropped their opening match to Wichita Bishop Carroll (25-22, 25-23) in close fashion followed by a loss to St. Thomas Aquinas in three sets (20-25, 25-20, 25-23) before pulling out a two-set win against Maize South (25-22, 28-26) to earn the third seed in elimination play.

The Lady Lions righted the ship with a two-set win against Bishop Carroll (25-22, 25-23) to advance to the state finals in a rematch with Aquinas. The Saints jumped on the Lady Lions in the first set and built a solid lead before winning 25-13. Lansing appeared to bounce back in the second set before faltering down the stretch and allowing the Saints to win the match 26-24 and capture the state championship.

Lansing will graduate a handful of seniors but projects to return a core of underclassmen that contributed heavily this season including Caitlin Bishop, Olivia Mae Van Der Werff, Kamryn Farris, Skylar Weaver, McKinzie Moburg and Iyannah Jackson.