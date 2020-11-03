C.J. Fluker knew all week heading into the McPherson game that he was going to be the starting tailback for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes.

It didn’t really hit him until five minutes before kickoff that it was about to be his first collegiate start. The redshirt freshman from Defiance, Ohio, gained confidence throughout the game en route to a 155-yard performance with three touchdowns against the Bulldogs last Saturday.

Fluker took over as the the starter after sophomore Quincy Sandoval was out of Saturday’s game with bruised ribs.

"I had a ton of confidence in C.J. on Saturday," KWU coach Myers Hendrickson said. "It goes back to the film that we saw when we were recruiting him. He was going to be a special player. We knew we had some other good backs.

"He’s come in and worked hard since Day 1, and put himself in a position that when his number’s called, he’s going to make it happen. He was ready for his opportunity."

Fluker said he had some "cold feet" in the first half before finding his rhythm in the second.

"I definitely was not playing my game in the first half, I felt like," Fluker said. "I was being physical, but I felt like I was just running. I wasn’t running to go score.

"We were losing and I knew we needed to win. The offensive line was telling me where the holes were going to be at. I was trying to bounce runs back to the backside and they said that all the runs were hitting frontside. I just believed them and the runs came."

With Wesleyan trailing 7-0 entering the second quarter, Fluker got his first career touchdown on a 1-yard plunge to tie the game.

"I wanted to cry with tears of joy," Fluker said. "I’ve been waiting for so long. I was the only running back on the depth chart that didn’t have a touchdown going into that game.

"I was kind of sad that my family wasn’t here to celebrate, but they’re 13 hours away, so that’s OK."

Fluker is among a host of tailbacks for the Coyotes, but moved to the top of the list after injuries to both Sandoval and junior Necholas Sermons. Through six games, he has 269 yards on 50 carries and had just 16 attempts heading into the McPherson game.

Fluker has learned a lot in his short time as a Coyote and has implemented some things lessons from his fellow tailbacks in his game. Even while out of the lineup, Sandoval is giving him advice.

"He’s my best friend here," Fluker said. "He’s taught me a lot.

"There’s bits and pieces that I’ve taken out of his game and implemented into mine."

Junior quarterbacks Tony Brown and Isaiah Randalle both adjusting to Fluker getting more repetitions.

"I just was hoping that they can trust me because I’m the new guy and they’re used to having Quincy in there all the time," Fluker said. "I feel like they have faith in me now."

Even though he has only been in Salina since August, Fluker is enjoying his time as a Coyote. He transferred in to KWU after Urbana University in Urbana, Ohio, shut down.

"This felt like the school had a much more homey feeling than the other," Fluker said. "If I wasn’t having fun, I definitely wouldn’t be playing football, but I have fun every day at practice."

Macon receives two honors

With his 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter against McPherson, junior Drevon Macon was named the Kansas Conference’s special teams player of the week and the NAIA special teams player of the week.

It was Macon’s second touchdown on special teams this season after he had a punt return for a score against Friends on Sept. 12.

"Drevon Macon is a very special player (and) a great person," Hendrickson said. "What he really brings to the table (is that) he makes others around him better. He’s a great teammate. As far as his game-changing ability, to take that touchdown back 99 yards, he’s got incredible speed and that changed the game.

"Being down 21-7 and returning a kickoff for a touchdown to make it a one-score game was huge at that point."

Coyotes focused during bye week

With a third Saturday with no game this week, the Coyotes are turning their attention to academics. KWU did not practice on Monday or Tuesday, but will begin preparation on Wednesday its make-up game with Ottawa on Nov. 14 at Graves Family Sports Complex.

Also, Hendrickson encouraged his team to go out and vote when it could in Tuesday’s election. KWU provided a shuttle bus from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday from the Student Activities Center to its polling place for athletes to go and cast their ballot.

"All of those things that you can really do and still improve your program during the bye week is what we’re trying to do," Hendrickson said.