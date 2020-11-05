Kansas State will get a taste of college basketball history on Dec. 11 with a trip to Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for a Big 12/Big East Battle matchup with Butler, the two schools announced Thursday.

The game is one of 10 in the second year of the series of matchups between teams from the Big 12 and Big East. All games in the series will be televised on the ESPN and FOX family of networks, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and FS1.

The games will be staggered across various dates, with tipoff times and television information to be released later.

"Butler is a terrific addition to our 2020-21 schedule in the Big 12/Big East Battle," K-State coach Bruce Weber said in a statement. "They have a program with great history and tradition, and return significant experience from a team that would have advanced to the NCAA Tournament last season.

"Obviously, it's a very challenging first road game, (we are) looking forward to our team experiencing such a historic venue like Hinkle Fieldhouse."

K-State and Butler already have some history, even though they have only met once. It was Butler that kept the Wildcats out of the Final Four in 2010 with a 63-56 victory in the NCAA West Regional final in Salt Lake City. Hinkle Fieldhouse is one of the oldest college basketball arenas still in use after opening in 1928.

Butler went 22-9 last year with a 10-8 record in the Big East and was expected to receive an NCAA Tournament bid before the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.