The second round of the Kansas high school football playoffs kicks off Friday night with Leavenworth (4-3) in the 5A bracket as well as Lansing (5-3) and Basehor-Linwood (6-3) in the 4A bracket. The Pioneers will face United Kansas Conference champions De Soto in a rematch of the two team’s 35-28 game earlier in the season that went in the Wildcats’ favor. Leavenworth is coming off a 62-15 defeat of Topeka West in the first round that saw sophomore quarterback Eddie McLaughlin run for four touchdowns and throw for another. Senior running back Keenan Brown caught a touchdown and ran for three more.

Here are previews of the three playoff games happening around Leavenworth County:

Leavenworth (4-3) at De Soto (7-1)

Where: De Soto High SchoolWhen: 7 p.m. FridayLast week: 62-15 win vs. Topeka West

Basehor-Linwood (6-3) vs. Eudora (3-6)

Where: Basehor-Linwood High SchoolWhen: 7 p.m. FridayLast week: 35-16 win vs. Atchison

Stat leaders

Isaac Stanton (QB): 64.3 completion %, 2,210 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions.Jordan Brown (WR): 55 receptions, 871 yards and 15 touchdownsZack Sisemore (RB): 229 carries, 1,382 yards and 17 touchdowns

Lansing (5-3) vs. Tonganoxie (8-1)

Where: Tonganoxie High SchoolWhen: 7 p.m. FridayLast week: 48-6 win vs. Field Kindley

Stat leaders

Caden Crawford (QB/LB): 53.8 completion %, 1,065 yards, 12 touchdowns, seven rushing touchdowns, and 51 tacklesDylan Ward (LB): Team-leading 87 total tackles, 52 solo and five tackles for lossMalik Benson (WR): 27 receptions, 686 yards and 10 touchdowns