Basehor-Linwood High School advanced to the third round of the Kansas 4A high school football playoffs with a 19-12 win over Eudora in a defensive battle the Bobcats are not normally accustomed to.

Both teams mustered just over 300 yards of offense a piece in a game that was scoreless in the first and third quarters.

The Cardinals opened the scoring in the second quarter but failed the two-point conversion to lead 6-0. The Bobcats dipped into their bag of tricks to get on the scoreboard when quarterback Isaac Stanton pitched the ball to wide receiver Brant Wilson who threw a pass to Chants Nelson from three yards out. The point-after attempt failed leaving the score tied at 6-6.

The score remained tied going into the fourth quarter until Stanton found Drake Courtney from two yards out to give the Bobcats a 12-6 lead.

The Cardinals responded on the ensuing drive to tie the game at 12-12 but the Bobcats quickly bounced back and junior running back Zack Sisemore punched in the game-winning touchdown from the one-yard line.

Stanton finished 13-27 for 203 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Sisemore carried the ball 30 times for 105 yards and the game-winning score. Jordan Brown led the Bobcats in receiving with four receptions for 67 yards.

The Bobcats advance to the 4A quarterfinals St. James Academy Friday. The Thunder defeated previously unbeaten Paola 45-35 in the second round Friday. Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Basehor-Linwood high school.

In other action

Lansing’s (5-4) season ended Friday in the second round of the 4A playoffs with a 49-10 loss to Tonganoxie (9-1).

Both teams failed to score on their first drives but the Chieftans broke through when running back Tyler Bowden scored the first of his five rushing touchdowns. Lions’ junior quarterback Caden Crawford led Lansing down the field on the following drive and scored his eighth rushing touchdown of the season to tie the score. The Lions were only able to put three more points on the board throughout the contest as Bowden ran wild for a total of 250 yards on 25 carries.

Leavenworth (4-4) ended its season with a 56-31 loss to De Soto.