Basehor-Linwood football (7-3) will look to punch its ticket to the semifinal round of the Kansas 4A state playoffs Friday against St. James Academy (5-4) at Kiester Field.

The two teams previously faced off in September with the Thunder coming out on top 42-35.

The Bobcats are coming off a grind-it-out win against Eudora that saw a normally potent offense muster just 19 points.

Quarterback Isaac Stanton is coming off a rare three-interception game but has thrown for nearly 2,500 yards with 30 touchdown passes.

Junior running back Zack Sisemore leads the rushing attack with 259 carries, 1,487 yards and 18 touchdowns. He is also averaging nearly six yards a carry.

Junior wide receiver Jordan Brown is closing in on 1,000 receiving yards as he leads the Bobcats with 59 receptions, 938 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Junior Aidan Ingram leads the team in tackles with 84 total and 56 solo. He has also forced and recovered two fumbles. Sam Hicks is behind him with 74 total and 40 solo.

The Thunder are led on offense by senior quarterback Dakota Burritt, who has thrown for 2,089 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. Senior running back La’James White leads the team in rushing with 152 carries for 1,005 yards and 16 touchdowns. Junior Tyler Claiborne is the Thunder’s leading receiver with 59 receptions, 779 yards and six touchdowns. St. James leading tackler is senior Jack Gossman with 79 total and 74 solo tackles.

The Bobcats and Thunder are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Kiester Field in Basehor. The game can be streamed on the NFHS Network.