The United Kansas Conference released its all-conference team honors for the 2020 boy’s soccer season Tuesday with local athletes from Leavenworth, Lansing and Basehor-Linwood earning recognition.

Leavenworth’s Will Ayers and Alex Mateski represented the Pioneers on the first team along with Lansing’s Chris Rincon-Berroa.

The Lions had a strong showing on the second team with Vianney Verzola, Saleh Hamedah, Brandon Copeland and Kyle Boian. Basehor-Linwood’s Luke Miller also earned second team honors.

The Bobcats also had four honorable mentions in Collin Ridell, Isace Miller, Naigel Walker and Tanner Graf.

Riley King and Aiden Townbridge represented the Pioneers as honorable mentions. Lansing goalkeeper Zach Anderson also earned honorable mention.