CANTON — As Madison steamrolled one opponent after another during the regular season, Bulldog coach Alex McMillian kept throwing out a score to his team to keep its focus sharp.

46-6.

"I remind them weekly about that score and it gets them going," McMillian said of the outcome of the only game Madison lost in 2019 — a 40-point loss to Canton-Galva in the Eight-Man Division I state semifinals. "This group is as ready as I’ve ever seen them. I think they’re focused and excited and ready to take on the challenge of Friday night."

That challenge is a rematch with Canton-Galva. The defending state champion Eagles come into the marquee quarterfinal showdown ranked No. 1 at 10-0. Madison is No. 2 and also 10-0.

As heavyweight showdowns go, the clash is as good as it gets.

Both teams have only had one game go the distance this season. Madison’s came right away as the Bulldogs had their hands full with Lyon County League rival Burlingame early before pulling away for a 48-24 victory.

"We had an eye-opener in Week 1 and Burlingame did some really good things against us," McMillian said. "I think our guys thought they were a little better than they were. Ever since we had a little come-to-Jesus meeting with them, we’ve been playing well. If we wanted to accomplish our goals this season, we had to get things together and the guys have responded and I think we’ve gotten better in about each phase since Week 1."

Canton-Galva’s lone test was a 56-38 win over quarterfinalist Little River in Week 5.

Aside from those, however, it’s been one blowout after another for both programs. Madison has outscored its foes this season 526-64. Canton-Galva has outscored its opponents 528-58.

"It’s kind of a double-edged sword," McMillian said. "Halftime games are good in the fact that you’re staying healthy and not getting guys hurt. But conditioning is always a factor and I think Canton-Galva is in the same boat. We’re very similar in that we haven’t played a ton of full-length games, but we’re conditioned enough that shouldn’t bother us."

Madison returned a bulk of last year’s key figures, but that didn’t keep McMillian from tinkering a bit. Even though Ryan Wolgram returned at quarterback, McMillian opened the job up over the summer and junior Casey Helm won it.

The change has been a key to Madison’s season. Helm has thrown for 1,085 yards and 21 touchdowns, throwing just two interceptions — two in the season-opener and the other coming last week.

Wolgram has filled a utility role and leads the team in total yards, while Hunter Engle has led the ground game with 572 yards and an amazing 20 of his 30 carries going for touchdowns.

"Casey kind of brings a different dynamic throwing the ball and Ryan took the change in stride and has been an awesome leader and teammate," McMillian said. "We’re not as predictable now and we’ve got playmakers all over the field. We’ve got plenty of guys who can do things for us."

Canton-Galva also returns many key figures from last year’s title team. Brayden Collins has run for 1,030 yards and 29 touchdowns, while new quarterback Garrett Maltbie had added 833 yards and 15 TDs rushing and 1,074 yards and 21 TDs passing. Tyson Struber has 817 yards and 15 TDs receiving.

"We knew we’d probably match up with them, we just didn’t know when or where," McMillian said. "Our goal is to be state champions and it goes through them. It came a week earlier than last year, but at the end of the day, to be the best you’ve got to beat the best."

EIGHT-MAN DIVISION I

CHASE COUNTY (8-2) AT LITTLE RIVER (8-2) — Chase County earned its first quarterfinal berth since 1990 by knocking off previously unbeaten Sedan with a 56-18 victory last week. Trint Rogers scored on a 55-yard run on the first play from scrimmage and Mitch Budke added three touchdown runs and also returned an interception for a touchdown. Budke has run for 919 yards and 20 touchdowns and thrown for 704 yards and 13 more scores. Little River avenged one of its two losses with a 46-26 win after falling in overtime in the first meeting. Jayden Garrison had a huge game in the rematch, rushing for 197 yards and four touchdowns and throwing for 159 yards and three touchdowns. For the season, Garrison has run for 1,049 yards and 25 touchdowns and thrown for 506 yards and 10 TDs.

EIGHT-MAN DIVISION II

COLONY-CREST (10-0) AT HANVOER (8-0) — Colony-Crest continued its remarkable turnaround from being winless just two years ago, rolling past Hartford 64-14 into the state quarterfinals. Sophomore Holden Barker ran for 208 yards and five touchdowns in the win and Jacquez Coleman ran for 152 yards. The Lancers get their biggest test yet, however, in perennial power Hanover, which saw its string of Division II state titles end at three straight a year ago. The Wildcats knocked out the team that ended their run a year ago, blowing past Axtell 52-6. Colin Jueneman ran for 125 yards and three touchdowns and also returned an interception 26 yards for a touchdown in the win. Hanover’s closest game this year is a 40-20 win over Clifton-Clyde, while Crest’s closest game is a 36-point win over Waverly.

LEBO (10-0) AT FRANKFORT (6-1) — Lebo continued its season-long roll, hammering Lyon County League rival Waverly 56-8. Devan McEwen ran for 104 yards and four touchdowns and threw a pair of TD passes and for the season has thrown for 1,156 yards and 27 TDs and run for 644 yards and nine scores. Kyle Reese has added a combined 1,000 yards and 23 touchdowns rushing and receiving. Frankfort, meanwhile, won a 54-43 shootout with Beloit-St. John’s to reach its first state quarterfinal since 2009. Gavin Cornelison’s 55-yard touchdown pass to Caden Dalinghaus in the fourth quarter finally put it away and capped a 459-yard night for the Wildcats, with Cornelison throwing for 151 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 132 yards and two scores. Despite Frankfort missing three games at the end of the regular season, Cornelison has thrown for 649 yards and 13 TDs and run for 667 yards and 10 scores, while Ethan Armstrong has added 710 yards and 14 TDs rushing.