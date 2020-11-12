The Northeast Kansas League released its postseason honors for the 2020 football season Thursday and seven athletes from Pleasant Ridge High School were honored.

Junior wide receiver Devin Stutz was the Ram’s lone first-team selection. Senior quarterback Conor Gibson was a second-team selection. Senior running back Jake Heckman, linebacker Aiden Williams and defensive back Nathan Wilburn also earned second-team honors.

Defensive lineman Lucas Beying and wide receiver Chase Wohlgemuth rounded out the Ram’s selections as honorable mentions.