A league championship, a district championship and a large senior class headlined the Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic football season in 2020.

The Celtics went 8-2 this past season after going 4-5 last year. In 2019, Trinity was hammered with injuries that prevented what could have been a winning season.

With 11 seniors and 12 returning lettermen leading the way, Trinity won its first district championship in 10 years while also winning the Heart of America League in the process.

Additionally, the Celtics were able to play a compete regular season, plus two playoff games, without any cancellations.

"I’m really happy the kids, with all the precautions, got a full season," Trinity head coach Jordan Bell said. "I’m really proud of how our kids reacted to all the precautions, really proud of how they played throughout the season, and happy to see them play on Friday nights.

"I couldn’t have been more proud of this team this year."

Trinity began the season with 26-20 win over Inman that would help the Celtics secure a share of the HOA Championship.

After a tough battle in Week 1, Trinity won five straight games, all in dominant fashion. In three of those wins, the Celtics recorded shutouts.

For the season, the Trinity defense posted four shutouts and held opposing teams to 10.5 points per game.

"Our defensive staff did a great job of game planning, and our kids did a great job of executing," Bell said. "We had a lot of seniors on defense, and they bought in to the system and played with great effort."

The offense was no slouch either, averaging about 33 points a game. In years past, the Celtics relied heavily on the run game, but with a talented quarterback and receivers, Trinity was able to air it out more this year.

"We were able to stretch the field vertically with the passing game this year, which we weren’t able to do last year," Bell said. "Being multidimensional helped us out tremendously."

Trinity tasted defeat for the first time on Oct. 16 in a great game at Haven, 20-18. However, the Celtics still controlled their own destiny in the district-championship race, and dominated Hillsboro, 41-14, the following week for the title.

"The kids left a legacy by winning our first district championship in 10 years," Bell said. "There’s gong to be a trophy in the trophy case, and they can hang their heads high and be proud of that."

Trinity defeated Chaparral 35-0 in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs in a rematch of a Week 2 game, which the Celtics won 42-18.

An anticipated rematch with Haven awaited the Celtics in Round 2 of the playoffs, but Trinity was dealt an unfortunate blow when five players — four starters — had to go into quarantine.

Trinity knew they would be without key players on the Monday before the game, meaning younger players who were going to have to step in had a full week of preparation.

Starters Lucas Hammeke (QB/DB), Miles Friday (OL/LB), Evan Remar (TE/LB) and Angel Faudoa (OL/DL) missed the game, as did Blake Hammeke, who is the second-string quarterback.

Many underclassmen were thrust into action, and although the Celtics ended up falling 26-6, they did give the Haven Wildcats all they could handle.

"I was really impressed with our football team leading into the Haven game," Bell said. "They put in a tremendous effort during the week, and they had a total belief system that we’d have a chance to win. They really battled their tail ends off in the first half, then ran out of gas in the second half.

"None of that takes away from what we accomplished this season. Unfortunately, it ended on a sour note, but I’m still super proud of the team."

Friday, Remar, Lucas Hammeke, Abraham Baca, Andrew Bergmeier, Tripp Borrel, Landon Gray, Braden Miller, Keaton Pedigo, Jacob Seitnater and Isaac Suter make up Trinity’s strong senior class this season.

"This senior class is very special," Bell said. "The majority of the seniors played all four years, and a lot of them have been playing together on varsity since their sophomore and junior seasons. They took some bumps last year with injuries, but they put in the work in the weight room and in practices and bought in to what we were doing. I’m very pleased with the hard work they put in for four years and I’m glad it turned out successful this year."

The Celtics will have holes to fill next year, but Trinity will have key players back in 2021. Blake Hammeke, Ben Neal, Walt Gray and Faudoa are a few returners Trinity fans can look forward to seeing next season.

"The young guys that played against Haven will return, and after seeing them on film we feel good about what we have coming back," Bell said. "We can honor the seniors by working hard in the weight room, getting smarter on the football field, and continuing the tradition and building our football program with the goal of making it further in the playoffs."