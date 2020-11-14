Brent Maycock @CockyHawk91

Saturday

Nov 14, 2020 at 12:01 AM


FOOTBALL


High school


Quarterfinal results Friday


CLASS 6A


Olathe North 28, Blue Valley 21


Blue Valley North 30, SM Northwest 6


Derby 40, Lawrence 20


Junction City 49, Wichita East 42


CLASS 5A


Aquinas 32, Blue Valley Southwest 7


Mill Valley 16, DeSoto 13


Wichita Northwest 26, Kapaun 14


Carroll 49, Maize 35


CLASS 4A


St. James Academy 56, Basehor-Linwood 35


Miege 30, Tonganoxie 7


McPherson 28, Buhler 21


Arkansas City 21, Wamego 20


CLASS 3A


Perry-Lecompton 49, Prairie View 14


Holton 42, Frontenac 6


Andale 42, Riley County 0


Wichita Collegiate 27, Southeast-Saline 21


CLASS 2A


Rossville 56, Colgan 7


Nemaha Central 7, Osage City 0


Beloit 32, Haven 26 2OT


Hoisington 28, Garden Plain 14


CLASS 1A


Olpe 1, Uniontown 0 (COVID forfeit)


Lyndon 26, Centralia 14


Oakley 20, Smith Center 0


Inman 46, Conway Springs 6


EIGHT-MAN DIVISION I


Little River 70, Chase County 26


Madison 34, Canton-Galva 24


Leoti 52, Argonia-Attica 0


Hoxie 58, Goessel 12


EIGHT-MAN DIVISION II


Hanover 48, Colony-Crest 0


Frankfort 46, Lebo 40


Victoria 44, Wheatland-Grinnell 26


Caldwell (8-2) at St. Francis (9-0), 1 p.m. Sat.


Next Friday’s semifinal pairings


CLASS 6A


Blue Valley North (6-2) at Olathe North (9-1)


Derby (7-2) at Junction City (9-1)


CLASS 5A


Aquinas (7-3) at Mill Valley (8-2)


Carroll (8-2) at Wichita Northwest (9-0)


CLASS 4A


Miege (5-4) at St. James Academy (6-4)


Arkansas City (5-6) at McPherson (10-1)


CLASS 3A


Holton (9-1) at Perry-Lecompton (10-1)


Wichita Collegiate (10-1) at Andale (10-0)


CLASS 2A


Rossville (11-0) at Nemaha Central (8-2)


Hoisington (11-0) at Beloit (5-6)


CLASS 1A


Lyndon (9-2) at Olpe (11-0)


Inman (9-2) at Oakley (9-2)


EIGHT-MAN DIVISION I


Little River (9-2) at Madison (11-0)


Leoti (11-0) at Hoxie (9-1)


EIGHT-MAN DIVISION II


Hanover (9-0) at Frankfort (7-1)


Victoria (11-0) vs. St. Francis-Caldwell winner