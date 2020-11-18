Amanda Hill didn’t think she would score 1,000 points during her time as a Kansas Wesleyan Coyote.

After seeing former teammate Courtney Heinen accomplish that feat in February, Hill join the elite club Tuesday night against Oklahoma Wesleyan at Mabee Arena.

Hill just needed three points to surpass the mark, and scored 22 more after that in helping the Coyotes to a 90-75 victory. KWU improved to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in the Kansas Conference. OKWU fell to 1-4 and 0-3.

"It’s really exciting and I couldn’t have done it without my team," Hill said of the milestone. "I just found out after I hit it."

KWU coach Ryan Showman described Hill with just one word: special.

"She made big shot after big shot tonight," Showman said. "For her to get that 1,000 points tonight, it’s just special. I’m just so proud of her for not only what she does on the court, but what she’s does off the court. "

The 90 points were a season-high for the Coyotes and the third consecutive game in which they hit at least 80.

"If we can score this way ... we’re executing, we’re rebounding the ball (and) we’re working for that great shot," Showman said. "We’re figuring out that we can be pretty darn good if we can just do things a certain way on offense.

"It’s very methodical basketball. It’s not quite grind it out, but we’re going to get what we want, and defenses have to stop it."

KWU was without the services of sophomore point guard Gabby Mureeba, but freshman LaMyah Ricks filled the void. Sophomore Jessyka Barten also got key minutes in a backup role behind Ricks.

Ricks scored 11 points, while Barten added a basket.

"She told me in the locker room how nervous she was," Showman said of Ricks. "I think that’s a great thing about our team is that we have veterans around her. Our culture is next person up.

"It was tough losing Gabby and not having her tonight."

Oklahoma Wesleyan gave the Coyotes fits early, clinging to a 15-14 lead after the first quarter. KWU took control from there with a 24-14 second period to lead 38-29 at the half.

OKWU pulled within six, 60-54, heading to the fourth quarter, but the Coyotes used a 12-2 run to pull away.

"We weren’t comfortable until that final buzzer went off," Showman said. "They’re dangerous and they score it in a hurry."

Beside Hill, the Coyotes got 17 points and 12 rebounds from junior Kelcey Hinz. KWU finished the night shooting 53.2%.

OKWU, which shot 39.4%, got 21 points from Danae Goodwin.

Oklahoma Wesleyan men 85, Kansas Wesleyan 70

A slow start ended up costing Kansas Wesleyan as Oklahoma Wesleyan shot 68.8% in the first half en route to the 15-point victory.

The Coyotes fell to 3-4 overall and 1-2 in the KCAC, while OKWU improved to 4-3 and 2-1.

"We didn’t play hard to start the game," KWU coach Anthony Monson said. "We didn’t move the ball and play together. We didn’t guard and we basically did everything that you could basically do wrong, and they were on top of it.

"They were a well-oiled machine tonight, and they made us pay for our lack of effort to start the game."

OKWU got up 18-7 before KWU went to its second unit and put together a 13-3 run to pull within one with 10:26 left in the first half. But the Eagles responded with an 18-2 run and led 50-32 at halftime.

OKWU led by as many as 24 early in the second half. KWU closed within 14 on several occasions, but got no closer.

OKWU, which shot 59% for the game, was led by Kaleb Stokes’ 28 points.

KWU shot 38.3%, and its three leading scorers came off the bench. Junior Gabe Mack recorded a career-high 13 points, while junior Trey Gilbert and sophomore Dylan Hahn each had 11.

The Coyotes return to Mabee Arena on Tuesday to face Bethany in the first installment of the First Bank of Kansas Smoky Hill Showdown. After Tuesday’s doubleheader with the Swedes, KWU will have another home doubleheader on Nov. 28, against Bethel. The games were moved up from the originally scheduled date on Feb. 4, with the Coyote men set to finish the season series with the Threshers. The Coyote women will play Bethel for the first time with the return game in North Newton on Feb. 4.