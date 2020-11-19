OLPE — Lyndon’s posteason trek in the Class 1A state playoffs hasn’t officially been called "The Revenge Tour."

But it very well could shape up that way. Especially if the Tigers can pull off another win in Friday’s state semifinals.

After knocking off a Centralia team it had lost to earlier in the season in last week’s quarterfinals, Lyndon (9-2) gets a crack at the only other team to beat it this season. The Tigers travel to No. 1 Olpe (10-0), which beat them 13-7 in Week 3.

"Ever since we left Olpe in Week 3, we kind of put it on the back burner that in the future we might get another shot at them," Lyndon coach Scott Jones said. "So we told the kids, ‘Let’s fix some things, correct some things we did that night and go make another run at it.’

"It’s always nice to be able face an opponent in the regular season and then again in the postseason. You get to take learning lessons from that first matchup, go back and correct mistakes and watch film and change some things in your game plan you’d like to do over again."

Lyndon certainly applied the lessons learned in the first meeting with Centralia in last week’s rematch. After falling 48-17 to the Panthers in Week 7, the Tigers turned the tables with a 26-14 win.

The final score in the first meeting was a bit misleading. Lyndon trailed just 22-17 at halftime before Centralia completely dominated the second half.

In the loss, Lyndon gave up 449 yards on the ground to the Panthers. Even that was somewhat skewed, however, as Centralia picked up roughly 290 of that total on just seven plays.

In the rematch, Lyndon held Centralia to just 190 yards on the ground and turned a 12-0 halftime lead into the 26-14 victory.

"We had a good week of practice and executed a game plan and did a nice job," Jones said. "You’re never overconfident going up to Centralia, but our kids just did a great job. We just had to fix our eyes, tackle better and be more physical at the line of scrimmage."

While Lyndon is riding a wave of momentum coming into the game, Olpe has had, well, an unusual playoff path to the semifinals. The Eagles had a first-round bye and then, after a 53-0 rout of Jackson Heights in the second round, got another bye last week in the quarterfinals when Uniontown had to forefeit for COVID-19 reasons.

"I don’t know if that’s a good thing or bad thing," Olpe coach Chris Schmidt said. "I’m worried about our sharpness when we get back out there. We’ve just tried to do the same thing we’ve always done. We started this year with practice not knowing if we’d get through Week 1. We treated this season that you didn’t know what each week would bring so you just control what you can control."

When Olpe has been on the field, its been the most dominant team in Class 1A. The Eagles have given up just 23 points all season, more than half of that coming in a 61-14 win over Central Heights.

The Eagles have posted five straight shutouts going into the semifinals and haven’t given up a touchdown since the 13-7 win over Lyndon in Week 3 — their only game closer than 35 points all season.

"We’ve thought about it a lot and talked to the kids about it," Schmidt said. "Lyndon’s gotten to play Centralia twice since we last saw them and we know just what that competition is like from recent years. But we’ve stayed on top of things and the kids have approached it the right way and hopefully that shows up Friday night."

In the first meeting, Lyndon got out to a 7-0 lead, turning an early Olpe turnover into a touchdown. Olpe actually turned it over on its first three possessions but made a couple key defensive stands before coming to life.

Damon Redeker scored twice in the second quarter, the second on a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown for the game-winner.

"Once we got down, I thought the kids made some big plays," Schmidt said. "The second half was just a battle and neither team could really do anything. We learned a lot from that game and we’ve watched that film a lot throughout the season to see where we had to get better at."

The same applied to Lyndon.

"When you go to Centralia or Olpe, there’s no fancy plays or flair that’s going to win you those games," Jones said. "The only way to beat good teams like that is be more disciplined than them, more physical than them and you have to execute. And it might be in that order. The first time we didn’t do those things and hopefully we can do that Friday night."

Lyndon’s upset of Centralia last Friday was one of several in 1A in the quarterfinals. Perennial powers Smith Center — runner-up a year ago — and Conway Springs were also bounced from the playoffs.

That served as a bit of a wake-up call for the Eagles, who are the only undefeated team left in 1A.

"That was good for our kids to see," Schmidt said. "We know we’ve got a fight on our hands and Lyndon’s obviously made improvements from when we saw them before and are capable of beating anybody they play."