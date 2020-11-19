Bethel basketball

schedule changes

The Bethel College men’s basketball team scheduled for Tuesday at Sterling has been postponed.

No make-up date has been set. The women’s game remains scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The men’s and women’s basketball teams will play Dec. 7 at Friends. The women will tip off at 6 p.m., followed by the men at 8 p.m.

BC players

take rankings

Five members of the Bethel College tennis teams were named to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association NAIA regional rankings.

Bethel is led by freshman Daniela Herrera, who is ranked 37th in singles nationally and first in the Central region. Herrera won the ITA Central Region tournament and won a match at the ITA Cup nationals. She is the first ranked Bethel player since Bre Honer in 2015 and the first to top the regional rankings since Paige McKinney in 2008. She holds Bethel’s highest national ranking since Honer was Honer was ranked 30th in 2014.

Herrera and Halle Krehbiel was ranked third in the region in women’s doubles, Bethel’s first ranked doubles squad since Allie Hipp and Madelyn Weaver in 2015. They are the highest-ranked BC doubles team since Hipp and Alyssa Scheurmann were ranked third in the region in 2014.

For the men, Micheal Cech was ranked seventh in the region, while Milan Bucek was ranked ninth in the region. The two are the highest ranked BC players in the region since Logan Palenske was tied for 15th in 2015. It was the first time two BC players were in the rankings since Palenske and Jesse Voth-Gaeddert were both ranked in 2014. Cech was ranked 50th in the men’s national rankings, and is the first BC men’s player nationally ranked since Jared Ward in 1997, also ranked 50th.

Cech and Nolan Schrader are ranked fifth in the region in doubles, the first BC men’s duo ranked since Palenske and Voth-Gaeddert in 2015.

WSU restricts

attendance

WICHITA — Wichita State announced Thursday that the general public will not be able to attend men’s and women’s basketball games through Dec. 31.

According to the release, "The decision follows new restrictions set by the Sedgwick County Health Team and the current COVID-19 positivity rates in the Wichita area.

"The hope is that this will allow our community to flatten the curve and drastically reduce the positive rates we are currently experiencing. With basketball season beginning next week, we ask everyone to follow the recommendations of your local health authorities and the CDC so we can begin to host fans inside Charles Koch Arena after the order expires Dec. 31, 2020."

The decision to allow spectators after Dec. 31 is expected to be made the coming weeks.

Those holding season tickets should call (316) 978-FANS (3267).

Thunder signs

G Gillam

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder hockey team re-signed goalkeeper Mitch Gillam for the 2020-21 season.

Gillam is a fourth-year pro from Cornell University. In 128 professional games, Gillam is 59-50-11 with 3,621 saves and a 2.94 goals-against-average.

He played 40 games with Wichita last season, going 15-19-4 with 1,273 saves and a 3.48 GAA. He had a .905 save percentage. He led the ECHL in saves and was fifth in minutes played (2,292).

He also played with Orlando and Worcester of the ECHL and Bridgeport of the American Hockey League.

At Cornell, he played 97 games, going 47-28-17 with 2,403 saves and a 2.13 GAA.

He was an ECHL All-Star in 2019 with Worcester.

CROSS COUNTRY

KCAC Champions

of Character

2020

WOMEN

Makayla Thull, Bethany

Natalie Graber, Bethel

Nicole Sprague, Friends

Stephanie Martinez, Kansas Wesleyan

Maria Smoot, McPherson

Laura Freeman, Ottawa

Morgan Graves, Southwestern

Robyn Selzer, Sterling

Abigail Sechrist, Tabor College

Emma Campbell, Saint Mary

Connie Nickell, York

Team award — Tabor.

MEN

Matthew Roth, Avila

Ajay Dandu, Bethany

Evan DePriest, Bethel

Logan White, Friends

Jacob Lovell, Kansas Wesleyan

Thane Barta, McPherson

Joshua Weghorst, Ottawa

Peyton Wardell, Southwestern

Pierce Klaassen, Tabor

Jared Stark, Saint Mary

Joseph Ruffcorn, York

Team award — Kansas Wesleyan.

GOLF

Wedgewood Senior Men

1. CARVIN THIESEN, PAUL NORMANDINE, NARCI LAREZ, JACK BENDER -4.

2. DANE LAWRENCE, SAM GRIFFEN, KEN LIESKE, TOM LOGUE -4.

3. RON BOGLE, DENNIS LONDON, WAYNE STEVENS -3.

CLOSEST TO HOLE #3 — JACK BENDER. LONGEST PUTT #9 — WAYNE STEVENS.