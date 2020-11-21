FOOTBALL
State semifinal results Friday
CLASS 6A
Blue Valley North 30, Olathe North 20
Derby 62, Junction City 27
CLASS 5A
Mill Valley 42, Aquinas 7
Wichita Northwest 42, Carroll 21
CLASS 4A
St. James Academy 36, Miege 35 OT
Arkansas City 28, McPherson 27
CLASS 3A
Perry-Lecompton 22, Holton 9
Andale 49, Wichita Collegiate 0
CLASS 2A
Rossville 31, Nemaha Central 19
Hoisington 26, Beloit 0
CLASS 1A
Olpe 14, Lyndon 12
Oakley 9, Inman 0
EIGHT-MAN DIVISION I
Little River 48, Madison 24
Leoti 58, Hoxie 6
EIGHT-MAN DIVISION II
Hanover 74, Frankfort 26
St. Francis 44, Victoria 22
State championship pairings
(All games 1 p.m. Saturday unless noted otherwise)
CLASS 6A
At College Boulevard Activity Center, Olathe
Blue Valley North (7-2) vs. Derby (8-2)
CLASS 5A
At Carnie Smith Stadium, Pittsburg
Mill Valley (9-2) vs. Wichita Northwest (10-0)
CLASS 4A
At Gowans Stadium, Hutchinson
St. James Academy (7-4) vs. Arkansas City (6-6), 1 p.m. Friday
CLASS 3A
At Gowans Stadium, Hutchinson
Perry-Lecompton (11-1) vs. Andale (11-0)
CLASS 2A
At District Stadium, Salina
Rossville (12-0) vs. Hoisington (12-0)
CLASS 1A
At Lewis Field, Hays
Olpe (12-0) vs. Oakley (10-2)
EIGHT-MAN DIVISION I
At Fischer Field, Newton
Little River (10-2) vs. Leoti (12-0), 3:30 p.m.
EIGHT-MAN DIVISION II
At Fischer Field, Newton
Hanover (10-0) vs. St. Francis (11-0), 11 a.m.