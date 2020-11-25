One look at the NFL’s lineup of Thanksgiving Day games, and the casual viewer may decide to get loaded up on tryptophan and sleep through the morning and afternoon games.

I’m not judging, by the way — I’m as big a fan of a good turkey coma as the next guy.

After all, the Thursday night matchup between Pittsburgh and Baltimore is much more impressive looking, with a combined record of 16-4. It’s easy to overlook the remaining four teams, with their combined record of just 13-27.

But don’t sleep on the potential importance of all three of these games as the NFL playoff picture begins to take shape following a thrilling slate of Week 11 games that put the end game a little more in focus for the 32 teams that make up the league.

So pass the gravy and load up on turducken as we dive into this cornucopia of mid-week matchups during the NFL’s most-cherished holiday tradition.

Houston (3-7) vs. Detroit (4-6), 11:30 a.m., CBS

This is the least likely game to have playoff implications, but there’s a glimmer of hope here for the Lions if they can get their act together after the 20-0 drubbing they suffered to Carolina on Sunday afternoon.

A win for Detroit on Thursday would move the Lions from dead last in the NFC North standings to a half-game back of the second-place Chicago Bears at 5-6, who face a tough matchup the following week with the division-leading Green Bay Packers (7-3). But it also would put the Lions just 2 1/2 games back of the Packers.

And with five games left, Detroit’s best odds to win a division title would likely be to have Chicago beat Green Bay in that one.

But, on the other hand, there’s also the wild card to consider.

With division rival and bubble team Minnesota (4-6) also falling on Sunday, the Lions still have hopes of capturing the seventh and final playoff spot after the playoffs were expanded to 14 teams this season. As of Sunday night, Detroit sat in 10th place in the conference, behind Arizona, Chicago and Minnesota. The Lions also hold a tiebreaker over the San Francisco (4-6), which could push for a wild-card spot, as well.

With games remaining against all three of its division rivals, Detroit has a chance to make a run for the seventh playoff spot, even if they were to lose to Tennessee and Tampa.

The Texans, meanwhile, are all but out of the hunt for the AFC South title if they suffer a loss on Thursday, with Tennessee picking up a 30-24 overtime win against the Baltimore Ravens and the Colts edging the Packers 34-31 in OT to lift both squads to 7-3 on Sunday.

But a win would put the Texans just 2 1/2 games back of the current No. 7 team, Las Vegas, which fell 35-31 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night to give the Texans a small window of opportunity.

Not having Houston in the AFC playoffs would be a rarity. The Texans have made the playoffs in four of the past five years, only missing the cut in 2017. They fell 51-3 to eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City in the divisional round in 2019.

If they want that stretch of success to continue, they desperately need to win Thursday.

Washington (3-7) vs. Dallas (3-7), 3:30 p.m., FOX

It's difficult to believe these two teams are still in the playoff hunt based on their records, but it’s 2020 and here we are.

Both the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team — I’ll never get used to that — are somehow within spitting distance of the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles (3-6-1) with plenty of time to go in the season, as are the lowly New York Giants, also 3-7.

It’s rare to see such parity within an NFL division, but even rarer to see all four teams be equally awful.

Knowing how everything has turned out this year, my guess is whoever wins the division will probably just go ahead and win the Super Bowl.

It’s been that kind of year. For what it’s worth, my money’s on Washington unless Alex Smith’s bionic leg explodes under the weight of his sheer determination.

Baltimore (6-4) vs. Pittsburgh (10-0), 7:20 p.m., NBC

It is, no doubt, the biggest matchup of the day, as star QB Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens face a must-win game if they hope to secure a division title after falling to the Colts on Sunday.

With a loss, the Ravens would fall to 6-5 and sit five games back of the Steelers with just five games remaining and Pittsburgh holding the tie-breaker. They’re done.

A win puts the Ravens three games back, however, with winnable games against Dallas, Jacksonville, Cincinnati and the Giants remaining on the schedule — a surprisingly manageable spot for a team that has underperformed so far this season.

The Ravens are also currently sitting a game back of Cleveland for the No. 2 spot in the AFC North, however. I’ve gotta admit, I didn’t think the Browns would be doing better than Baltimore at this point in the season. I don’t think anyone outside of the Dawg Pound did.

Cleveland’s success could mean doom for the Ravens’ chances of seizing a wild-card spot, as well. As the standings sat Sunday night, the Browns are in and the Ravens are just outside the bubble, with the Raiders sitting between them in the seventh and final spot in the AFC. The Ravens likely won’t know their playoff fate until the final week of the season.

In order to be the best, you have to beat the best, and the Ravens will need to do that on Thursday night to make sure they aren’t on the outside looking in.

The Steelers, meanwhile, continued their perfect season with no signs of slowing down on Sunday, dropping the one-win Jacksonville Jaguars 27-3 on the road.

Will the AFC North put three teams in the playoffs this year, or only two? Or just one really, really good one?

Time will tell.