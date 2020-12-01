Topeka West’s boys basketball team put together a very good season a year ago, posting a 14-8 record while making an eight-win improvement over the previous year.

But the Chargers are still haunted by a tough loss to Blue Valley Southwest in a Class 5A sub-state championship game, which should serve as motivation for Rick Bloomquist’s team this winter.

Playing on its home floor, West appeared to be a good bet to advance to the 5A state tournament before the Chargers wilted down the stretch in a 68-63 loss to Southwest after standout Trevion Alexander went down in the first half with an injury.

"I’ve always talked about taking steps here and I thought we took a big step last year," said Bloomquist, who is starting his ninth season at West. "I thought we were pretty good, but the next step is being able to play without your stud.

"We had a chance to get to the state tournament but we couldn’t finish the game because we forgot how to play without a player, so we weren’t really a complete team."

With first-team All-City picks Alexander (6-foot-4 senior guard) and Elijah Brooks (6-2 junior guard) returning to lead a veteran group, Bloomquist is hoping the Chargers learned from that loss.

"You’ve got to find ways to win and when (Alexander) went down I think we had a little pity party," Bloomquist said. "Blue Valley Southwest competed, we knew they were going to compete, but I was disappointed that we lost."

Alexander averaged 12.9 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.5 steals a year ago while Brooks averaged 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 steals.

Also returning for the Chargers are seniors Aaron Lira (6-0), Justus Lowery (6-1), Julien Mehrens (6-3), Will Peterson (6-1), Marque Wilkerson (6-1) and Dylan Wolf (6-0), who all saw varsity time last season.

Shawnee Heights transfer Zander Putthoff (6-6) is also being counted on to play a key role this season while junior Nathan Bearman (6-7) and sophomores Xavier Alexander (6-0), Malachi Berg (6-3) and Jacob Reimer (6-6) are also expected to challenge for playing time.

"This year with Tre you see the leadership and you see that he has a little bit more confidence and Elijah’s the same way," Bloomquist said. "I feel good about those two guys with what they can do physically and talent-wise and other people are going to follow that.

"The kids we have now have all bought in. They’ve bought in to this program and they’ve all bought in to what we want and that’s a good feeling."

TOPEKA WEST BOYS AT A GLANCE

Coach — Rick Bloomquist (ninth season)

Last year’s record — 14-8 overall, 9-5 in Centennial League

Top returners — G Trevion Alexander, sr.; G Elijah Brooks, jr.; G Aaron Lira, sr.; F Justus Lowery, sr.; F Julien Mehrens, sr.; F Will Peterson, sr.; G Marque Wilkerson, sr.; G Dylan Wolf, sr.

Top newcomers — Xavier Alexander, so.; Nathan Bearman, jr.; Malachi Berg, so.; Zander Putthoff, jr.; Jacob Reimer, so.