HAYS — A late scoring drought doomed the Washburn women’s basketball team’s bid for a road win at Fort Hays State on Tuesday night.

The Ichabods led by four before FHSU ended the game on a 10-0 run, holding WU scoreless for the last 5:20 to hand the Ichabods a 75-69 loss at Gross Memorial Coliseum.

Washburn (0-2) held a 38-35 advantage at halftime and led by as much as six (65-59) in the second half. But WU went 1 of 7 from the field with five turnovers in the last 6:40 of the game.

Senior forward Whitney Randall carried the Tigers in what was their season opener, finishing with a game-high 26 points on 11-of-21 shooting. Freshman Katie Wagner added 17 points for FHSU.

Playing about 25 miles from her hometown of Plainville, WU freshman point guard Aubree Dewey scored 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Nuria Barrientos also scored 16 for WU while Hunter Bentley added 13.

FHSU’s Jaden Hobbs hit a 3-pointer to start the Tigers’ late run before fouling out 27 seconds later after picking up a charge with 4:27 left.

Back-to-back buckets by Randall put the Tigers up three, and Cydney Bergmann helped seal it by hitting three out of four free throws in the last 34 seconds.

The Ichabods finished 28 of 61 from the field and 6 of 19 from 3-point range, while Fort Hays was 28 of 64 from the floor and 4 of 20 from 3.

Washburn senior guard Irene Sanz had to be helped off the floor after going down with an apparent left-knee injury in the first half. She did not return.

The WU women are scheduled to play Central Oklahoma at 6 p.m. Thursday in Lee Arena.

FORT HAYS STATE 75, WASHBURN 69

Washburn (0-2)

Dewey 7-11 0-0 16, Sanz 0-1 0-0 0, Oliver 4-5 0-0 8, Bentley 5-16 1-2 13, Barrientos 6-13 3-4 16, Cassaday 1-3 0-0 2, Doebele 1-1 1-2 3, Wiley 2-4 0-0 4, Glatczak 0-1 0-0 0, Tanking 2-5 2-2 7, Narber 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 7-10 69.

Fort Hays (1-0)

Hollenbeck 3-5 1-2 7, Golladay 1-1 0-0 3, Hobbs 3-5 0-0 7, Randall 11-21 3-4 26, Bergmann 1-6 4-6 6, Wagner 6-10 5-9 17, Mittie 1-5 0-0 2, Reither 1-6 0-0 3, Sallach 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 28-64 15-23 75.

3-point goals — WU 6-19 (Dewey 2-2, Bentley 2-7, Barrientos 1-4, Tanking 1-4, Sanz 0-1, Willey 0-1). FHSU 4-20 (Randall 1-7, Golladay 1-1, Hobbs 1-2, Reither 1-3, Hollenbeck 0-1, Wagner 0-3, Mittie 0-3). Total fouls — WU 15, FHSU 18. Rebounds — WU 34 (Bentley 10), FHSU 38 (Wagner 8). Assists — WU 12 (Dewey 4, Barrientos 4). FHSU 14 (Hollenbeck 3, Randall 3). Turnovers — WU 14, FHSU 11. Fouled out — Hobbs. Technical fouls — FHSU bench.