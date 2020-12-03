Boys

Atchison County Tigers

Coach: Troy Hoffman (2nd year).

Last year’s record: 7-14 (6-10, 6th in league).

Postseason: lost in 2A sub-state quarterfinals.

Returning starters: (1) Kieran Courter, G, 5-11, jr.

Other returners/newcomers: Charlie Miller, C, 6-3, sr.; Bailey Wilson, F, 6-0, sr.; Lane Mullins, F, 6-3, jr.; Wyatt Kramer, F, 6-3, jr.; Ryan Keith, G, 5-11, jr.; Caleb Miller, G, 6-0, jr.; Keegan Lott, G, 5-11, jr.; Colton Myers, C, 6-3, so.; Matt Worley, G, 6-2, so.; Trenton Kimmi, G, 6-0, so.; Kreyton Bauerle, G, 5-11, so.

Outlook: Not only did the Tigers end a 26-game losing streak, they also went on to win seven games in a big turnaround season. ... Graduation claimed five seniors, including all-leaguer and leading scorer Tucker Smith. ... Courter averaged 6 points and 2.4 assists per game and also had 44 steals. ... Wilson added 2.3 points and 2.3 assists per game. ... Tigers will be young with just two seniors.

Horton Chargers

Coach: Don Smith (1st year).

Last year’s record: 2-18 (2-14, 8th in league).

Postseason: lost in 2A sub-state quarterfinals3.

Returning starters: (4) Trey Lockwood, F, 6-2, jr.; Noah Mathias, F, 6-1, sr; Dutch Keo, G, 5-10; Emery Negonsott, F, 6-1.

Other returners/newcomers: Layne Mottin, F, 6-0; Ethan Miller, G, 5-11; Trevor Ottman, C, 6-4.

Outlook: Smith is the third coach in three years for the Chargers, replacing Josh Lutz. ... Chargers’ lone wins came against Atchison County and Oskaloosa on back-to-back nights. ... Lockwood and Matthias are three-year starters.

Jackson Heights Cobras

Coach: Brett Plattner (1st year).

Last year’s record: 5-16 (5-11, 7th in league).

Postseason: lost in 2A sub-state quarterfinals.

Returning starters: (3) Silas Holliday, PG, 5-8, jr.; Jason Bosley, G, 6-1, jr.; Dylan Thompson, F, 6-4, sr.

Other returners/newcomers: Alex Browning, G, 5-8, so.; Grant Amon, F, 6-3, jr.; Haden Doyle, G, 5-8, so.; Taegan Binkley, G, 5-6, so.; Brantley Dohl, F, 5-11, jr.

Outlook: Plattner takes over as head coach for Chris Brown, who left to take the Royal Valley job. ... He inherits three starters led by Thompson, who averaged 9 points and 6 rebounds per game. ... Bosley added 8.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. ... Holiday had 3 points and 2 assists per game. ... Only two seniors on team, so Cobras will be young.

Jefferson North Chargers

Coach: Tonya Kramer (3rd year).

Last year’s record: 15-7 (11-5, T3rd in league).

Postseason: lost in 2A sub-state semifinals.

Returning starters: (3) Emmett Jobbins, PG, 6-2, sr.; James Kramer, F, 6-2, sr.; Ryan Feldkamp, C, 6-4, jr.

Other returners/newcomers: Trevor Pentlin, F, 6-2, sr.; Karson Worthington, G, 5-10, jr.; Caleb Worthington, G, 5-8, jr.; Trent Meredith, G, 5-7, jr.; Cole Burk, C, 6-1, jr.; .Lawrence Pollard, G, 5-11, jr.; Blake Fowler, G, 5-10, so.

Outlook: Chargers more than doubled win total from previous season and challenged for league title, beating eventual champion Maur Hill and Valley Falls. ... Jobbins and Feldkamp each averaged 11 points per game with Feldkamp also adding 9.5 rebounds per game. ... Only two seniors lost off last year’s team.

Maur Hill-Mt. Academy Ravens

Coach: Brad Kunecke (2nd year).

Last year’s record: 17-5 (15-1, 1st in league).

Postseason: lost in 3A sub-state semifinals.

Returning starters: (2) Shane Sachse, F, 6-3, sr.; Brody Mispagel, G, 5-10, sr.

Other returners/newcomers: Kolbron Korbelik, G, 5-9, sr.; Grant Kocour, F, 6-2, sr.; Drew Caudle, G, 6-1, jr.; Kenny Howard, F, 6-2, sr.; Andrew Schwinn, F, 5-11, sr.

Outlook: After two straight Class 3A state tournament appearances, the Ravens were knocked off in sub-state semifinals last year. ... Graduation claimed all-leaguers Abe Siebenmorgen and Jack Caudle, who were 1-2 on the team in scoring and rebounding last year. ... Drew Caudle is leading returning scorer at 6.4 points per game. ... Korbelik added 5.7 points per game and Sachse had 4.5 points per game. ... Ravens’ only league loss came to Jefferson North and was the first in more than a year in league play. ... Ravens’ JV was 17-0.

McLouth Bulldogs

Coach: Eric Gorenc (1st year).

Last year’s record: 15-6 (12-4, 2nd in league).

Postseason: lost in 2A sub-state quarterfinals.

Returning starters: (2) Matt Kuglin, F, 6-0, sr.; Ben Arnett, G, 5-7, sr.

Other returners/newcomers: none listed.

Outlook: Bulldogs couldn’t back up 2A state tournament berth from 2018-19 with a second straight trip, falling in sub-state opener. ... Graduation claimed leading scorers Jaxson Pope and Tayshawn Barfield, both first-team all-leaguers. ... Gorenc replaces Steve Lilly as coach.

Oskaloosa Bears

Coach: Jeremy Rockhold (5th year).

Last year’s record: 1-20 (1-15, 9th in league).

Postseason: lost in 2A sub-state quarterfinals.

Returning starters: (4) Keaton Bassett, G/F, 6-0, sr.; Brayden Hast, F, 6-5, jr.; Cord Perry, G, 5-9, jr.; Wyatt Thayer, F, 6-1, sr.

Other returners/newcomers: AJ Kreutzer, G, 6-1, jr.; Trevor Willits, G, 5-7, jr.; Lance Sharp, F, 5-10; Evan Forshee, G, 5-6.

Outlook: After breakthrough 2018-19 season that saw Bears post most wins in 15 seasons, program slipped back to just one win coming against Horton. ... Only three players graduated. ... Hast led team with 6.7 points and 3.8 blocks per game. ... Bassett is three-year starter who averaged 6.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. ... Perry, Thayer, Kreutzer and Willits all averaged between 3.8 and 4.1 poitns per game.

Pleasant Ridge Rams

Coach: Isaac Jaramillo (1st year).

Last year’s record: 11-10 (9-7, 5th in league).

Postseason: lost in 3A sub-state quarterfinals.

Returning starters: (4) Connor Gibson, PG, 6-1, sr.; Justin Johnston, F, 6-2, jr.; Chase Wohlgemuth, G, 5-10, sr.; Devin Stutz, G, 5-9, jr.

Other returners/newcomers: Walker Adams, PG, 6-0, jr.; Matt Schmidt, C, 6-5, sr.; Dawson Douthitt, G, 5-11, sr.; Gavin Van Dyke, C, 6-3, sr.; Mason Hawk, F, 6-3, sr.

Outlook: Rams made slight improvement and return virtually everyone from a year ago. ... Jaramillo in first year as head coach, replacing Pat Battle. ... Gibson led Rams in scoring last year with 11.9 points per game. ... Rams have good size across the board and Hawk is welcome addition from Atchison County.

Valley Falls Dragons

Coach: Caleb Gatzemeyer (16th year).

Last year’s record: 15-8 (11-5, T3rd in league).

Postseason: lost in 1A sub-state semifinals.

Returning starters: (3) Nathan Hawk, G/F, 6-7, sr.; Avery Gatzemeyer, G, 6-2, jr.; Cooper Jepson, G, 6-1, sr.

Other returners/newcomers: Gage Burdiek, G, 6-1, sr.; Brantly Montgomery, G, 5-9, sr.; Trenton Kraxner, F, 6-3, jr.; Brennen Miller, G, 5-10, jr.; Carson Clark, F, 5-11, jr.; Dylan Cervantez, G, 5-10, so.; John Frakes, C, 6-5, so.; Zac Evans, G, 5-11, fr.; Spencer Dourahmaji, F, 6-2, jr.

Outlook.: Dragons reached sub-state semifinal for second straight year, falling in heartbreaker to Frankfort in game they led throughout. ... Biggest loss to graduation was four-year starter Tyler Lockhart. ... Gatzemeyer averaged 14.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last year. ... Hawk added 12 points and 7 rebounds per game. ... Kraxner chipped in 5 points per game off bench, while Jepson and Montgomery each had 4 points a game. ... Dragons have more shooters from perimeter this season to complement great size inside.

Girls

Atchison County Tigers

Coach: Austin Eckert (1st year).

Last year’s record: 11-11 (8-8, 5th in league).

Postseason: lost in 3A sub-state semifinals.

Returning starters: (4) Maci Behrnes, F, 5-10, jr.; Addison Schletzbaum, G, 5-10, so.; Natalie Nitz, G, 5-2, so.; Aleah Wallisch, C, 6-0, so.

Other returners/newcomers: Lainey Pantle, F, 5-8, so.; Jenna Pitts, G/F, 5-8, so.; Emili Postma, F, 5-10, so.; Emme Smith, F, 5-10, so.; Madison Gill, G, 5-6, sr.

Outlook: Playing mostly freshmen last year, Tigers put together solid 11-11 season. ... Schletzbaum led team in scoring at 11.5 points per game and also added 7.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.7 steals per game. ... Wallisch added 8.2 points, 7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game. ... Nitz had 8.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. ... Eckert takes over as head coach for father Mike. ... Tigers have best size in league with five players 5-10 or taller.

Horton Chargers

Coach: Zach Nelson (1st year).

Last year’s record: 15-7 (11-4, 3rd in league).

Postseason: lost in 2A sub-state semifinals.

Returning starters: (2) Maliyah Soto, PG, 5-7, jr.; Tommi-Anne McAfee, G, 5-7, sr.

Other returners/newcomers: Delaine Mott, F, 5-7, sr.

Outlook: Returning entire team from 2018-19, Chargers made 11-win improvement. ... Nelson takes over as head coach for Kertis Keehn, who left after two years. ... Soto averaged 13.1 points per game last year but graduation claimed leading scorer Maryanna Randall and third-leading scorer Kailea Smith. ... McAfee is three-year starter.

Jackson Heights Cobras

Coach: Dan Shupe (8th year).

Last year’s record: 20-3 (15-1, 1st in league).

Postseason: lost in 2A sub-state finals.

Returning starters: (0).

Other returners/newcomers: Amaya Marlatt, F, 5-7, sr.; Rebekah Hutfles, G, 5-6, so.; Kaylee Thompson, G, 5-9, so.; Kanyon Olberding, G, 5-9, so.; Kenzie McMahon, F, 5-11, jr.; Kylee Dickemann, G, 5-5, jr.; Annie Allen, G, 5-6, jr.; Dawson Cochren, F, 5-7, fr.; Megan Meddock, F, 5-7, jr.

Outlook: Heights captured league title, but fell one win shy of returning to state tournament for second straight year, falling in sub-state finals to Valley Heights. ... Graduation claimed all five starters, including All-2A performer Kylie Dohl. ... Marlatt is lone senior and was second on team in scoring last year at 12.3 points per game. ... Strong sophomore class contributed last year as freshmen in reserve roles.

Jefferson North Chargers

Coach: Steve Noll (16th year).

Last year’s record: 19-3 (14-2, 2nd in league).

Postseason: lost in 2A sub-state semifinals.

Returning starters: (5) Kinsey Schneider, G/F, 5-9, sr.; Kassidy Robertson, G, 5-6, sr.; Avory Downing, G, 5-7, sr.; Tera Wistuba, G, 5-8, jr.; Macy Thompson, F, 5-11, so.

Other returners/newcomers: Lydia Tweed, F, 5-10, jr.; Logan Ohlde, F, 5-9, sr.; Liz Easterday, G, 5-7, sr.; Audrey Bell, G, 5-7, so.

Outlook: Chargers started season 14-0, but late-season illness plagued finish and all three losses came in final eight games, including to league champ Jackson Heights in sub-state semifinals. ... Graduation claimed four-year starter and three-time All-2A selection Josie Weishaar, who led team in every stat category. ... After being fixture in state tournament from 2010-14, Chargers haven’t qualified in last six seasons. ... Schneider averaged 10 points and 7 rebounds per game to rank only behind Weishaar. ... Downing added 6 points per game. ... Wistuba started half of season and Thompson just a fourth.

Maur Hill-Mt. Academy Ravens

Coach: Luke Noll (2nd year).

Last year’s record: 8-13 (5-11, 7th in league).

Postseason: lost in 3A sub-state quarterfinals.

Returning starters: (3) Madison Folsom, G, sr.; Malia Dulac, PG, sr.; Zoey Stec, G, jr.

Other returners/newcomers: Blair Taylor, PG, jr.; Hannah Kocour, G/F, so.; Emily Beien, F, so.; Norah Joechner, G, so.; Bethany Urban, G, fr.

Outlook: Ravens made five-win improvement in Noll’s first year as head coach, including four-win jump in league. ... Folsom was leading scorer at 9.9 points per game and rebounder at 8.2 boards a contest. ... Stec averaged 7.1 points per game and hit 40 3-pointers. ... Dulac added 6.7 points and 3 assists per game. ... Rest of squad is young and unproven with only four combined seniors and juniors.

McLouth Bulldogs

Coach: Phillipe McCree (2nd year).

Last year’s record: 2-19 (1-15, T8th in league).

Postseason: lost in 2A sub-state quarterfinals.

Returning starters: (5) Samantha Pope, F, 5-11, jr.; Jaci Lackey, G/F, 5-9, jr.; Shianne Hill, G, 5-8, jr.; Jill Holwick, G, 5-6, so.; Emma Coit, F, 5-8, sr.

Other returners/newcomers: Katie Williams, C, 5-9, jr.; Remy McColley, G, 5-6, fr.

Outlook: Returning no starters and having no seniors, Bulldogs started four sophomores and a freshman last year. ... Holwick averaged team-high 10.1 points per game as freshman last year. ... Pope added 9.7 rebounds per game to lead team. ... Hill added 6.3 points per game before suffering knee injury. ... Lackey had 4.7 points per game. ... Lack of depth led to just five JV games for Bulldogs.

Oskaloosa Bears

Coach: Zach Carlton (1st year).

Last year’s record: 13-8 (10-6, 4th in league).

Postseason: lost in 2A sub-state quarterfinals.

Returning starters: (4) Sophia Rockhold, F, 5-7, sr.; Regan Curry, G, 5-5, sr.; Reese Curry, G, 5-4, sr.; Asa Kesinger, F, sr.

Other returners/newcomers: Trinity Malsbury, F, 5-6, sr.

Outlook: Bears made nine-win improvement from previous season, but fell in sub-state opener to Horton. ... Graduation claimed leading rebounder and all-leaguer Jenna Pfau. ... Carlton in first year as head coach replacing Andrew Kraxner and was previously a boys assistant coach. ... Regan Curry was leading scorer last year at 15.3 points pe game and also added 5.2 rebounds per game. .. Rockhold added 11.1 points and 8 rebounds per game. ... Reese Curry chipped in 7 points per game.

Pleasant Ridge Rams

Coach: Steve Watkins (2nd year).

Last year’s record: 8-13 (6-10, 6th in league).

Postseason: lost in 3A sub-state quarterfinals.

Returning starters: (3) Gabbi Watkins, G, 5-6, jr.; Emma Schwinn, G, 5-5, sr.; Audry Barnes, G, 5-6, sr.

Other returners/newcomers: Kelsey Theis, G, 5-6, jr.; Avi Nutsch, G, 5-6, jr.; Layna Jackson, C, 5-8, sr.; Grace Stewart, G, 5-5, sr.; Emily Langley, C, 6-0, fr.; Mai Ernzen, F, 5-7, fr.

Outlook: After capturing first league title in more than a decade in 2018-19, Rams slipped back below .500 last season. ... Graduation claimed leading scorer Kaija Nutsch. ... Watkins averaged 12 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists per game. ... Barnes added 5 points per game. ... Schwinn and Nutsch each added 3 points per game with Schwinn also getting 4 rebounds per game. ... Langley could have impact after being force on volleyball team in fall.

Valley Falls Dragons

Coach: Jordan Hale (3rd year).

Last year’s record: 1-20 (1-15, T8th in league).

Postseason: lost in 1A regional quarterfinals.

Returning starters: (5) Brooklyn Correll, F, 5-10, sr.; Makayla Yates, G, 5-4, jr.; Lilly Darveaux, G, 5-5, so.; Carly Henson, G, 5-6, so.; Trinity Seymoure, G, 5-1, so.; Haley Nellis, G, 5-2, so.

Other returners/newcomers: Katy Branam, F, 5-9, sr.; Maddie Miller, G, 5-5, so.; Korie Kirkwood, G, 5-8, fr.; Lauren Brown, G, 5-5, fr.; Renay Myers, G, 5-5, fr.

Outlook: Dragons began season with six of eight players not having any varsity experience and finished season with just seven players after injury. ... Lone win came against McLouth. ... Correll and Branam are lone seniors and Yates is lone junior with bulk of squad sophomores. ... Correll is only real height. ... Darveaux was leading scorer last year. ... Numbers have more than doubled to 20 overall in program after just eight last year.

NORTHEAST KANSAS LEAGUE

2019-20 STANDINGS

Boys

... League ... Overall

*Maur Hill ... 15-1 ... 17-5

McLouth ... 12-4 ... 15-6

Jefferson North ... 11-5 ... 15-7

Valley Falls ... 11-5 ... 15-8

Pleasant Ridge ... 9-7 ... 11-10

Atchison County ... 6-10 ... 7-14

Jackson Heights ... 5-11 ... 5-16

Horton ... 2-14 ... 2-18

Oskaloosa ... 1-15 ... 1-20

Girls

... League ... Overall

*Jackson Heights ... 15-1 ... 20-3

Jefferson North ... 14-2 ... 19-3

Horton ... 11-4 ... 15-7

Oskaloosa ... 10-6 ... 13-8

Atchison County ... 8-8 ... 11-11

Pleasant Ridge ... 6-10 ... 8-13

Maur Hill ... 5-11 ... 8-13

McLouth ... 1-15 ... 2-19

Valley Falls ... 1-15 ... 1-20

*–Champion

Returning all-leaguers

Boys

Kieran Courter, Atchison County (HM); Ryan Feldkamp, Jefferson North (2nd); Avery Gatzemeyer, Valley Falls (1st); Connor Gibson, Pleasant Ridge (2nd); Brayden Hast, Oskaloosa (HM); Nathan Hawk, Valley Falls (2nd); Justin Johnston, Pleasant Ridge (HM); James Kramer, Jefferson North (HM); Matt Kuglin, McLouth (HM); Trey Lockwood, Horton (HM).

Girls

Regan Curry, Oskaloosa (HM); Lilly Darveaux, Valley Falls (HM); Malia Dulac, Maur Hill (HM); Madison Folsom, Maur Hill (2nd); Jill Holwick, McLouth (HM); Amaya Marlatt, Jackson Heights (2nd); Addison Schletzbaum, Atchison County (2nd); Kinsey Schneider, Jefferson North (1st); Aleah Wallisch, Atchison County (HM); Gabbi Watkins, Pleasant Ridge (HM).