MANHATTAN — COVID-19 had nothing on Texas.

The Longhorns took out the frustration of a disappointing season and then some on Kansas State in the Wildcats' regular-season finale Saturday, rolling to a 69-31 victory at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The loss was the fifth straight for K-State, which finished 4-6 overall and 4-5 in the Big 12. It also spoiled the day for 21 Wildcat seniors honored before kickoff.

Texas, which has one game remaining next Saturday at winless Kansas, improved to 6-3 with a 5-3 league record.

K-State's offense put up a fight with a pair of first-half touchdowns and two more in the third quarter, but the Longhorns were even better. The Wildcats' 14 third-quarter points were their first in that period since putting up 21 against Kansas on Oct. 24, but Texas had 35 to blow the game open.

The Longhorns put up 537 of their 608 total yards in the first three quarters. They finished with 334 rushing yards, as Bijan Robinson ran for 172 yards on nine carries and Roschon Johnson 139 on 14 attempts, with each scoring three touchdowns.

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger completed 20 of 27 passes for 274 yards and two scores in three quarters.

For K-State, which finished with 448 yards, Will Howard completed 16 of 27 passes for 174 yards and a pair of touchdowns tosses to Malik Knowles, but also was intercepted twice and lost a fumble.

Deuce Vaughn ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, breaking the school single-season freshman rushing record with 517 yards total.

K-State trailed 31-17 at halftime and twice more closed to within two touchdowns in the third quarter before Texas pulled away.

Just when the Wildcats took some momentum to the locker room at halftime, Texas struck quickly to start the third quarter with a 75-yard run by Robinson, his third touchdown of the game.

K-State came right back with its own 75-yard drive as Howard hit Knowles for a 4-yard score, but on the ensuing kickoff D'Shawn Jamison took it back 98 yards to the 1, and Johnson's run made it 45-24. It was Johnson's third TD as well.

Texas, which scored on its first five possessions of the game, set the tone early, forcing a K-State three-and-out to start the game, then marching 81 yards in seven plays for a touchdown on Robinson's 12-yard run. Ehlinger completed 5 of 6 passes for 69 yards on the drive.

After a 28-yard Cameron Dicker field goal made it 10-0 with 4:38 in the opening quarter, it took just 19 seconds for Texas to find the end zone again when Jerrin Thompson intercepted a Howard pass at the K-State 24 and returned it to the 3. Johnson scored from 3 yards out and suddenly it was 17-0.

K-State did put together a pair of first-half scoring drives to stay within striking distance, as Vaughn scored on a 19-yard run with 54 seconds left in the first and a 7-yarder at the 1:20 mark of the half.

Texas had 268 yards total offense in the half, with Ehlinger completing 14 of 17 passes for 160 yards. K-State did not get a defensive stop until Dicker missed a 30-yard field goal with 6:20 to go in the half.

The field goal try was set up by a Howard fumble on a handoff to Vaughn at the K-State 16, but the defense clamped down and got a third-down stop.

The Wildcats then went 80 yards in 12 plays, taking 5:10 of the clock before Vaughn scored from the 4.