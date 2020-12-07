Basehor-Linwood girl’s wrestling kicked off its season Saturday at Emporia High School and took home a handful of first-place medals in the process.

Olivia O’Donnell won both of her matches in the 115-pound class by pin to finish first.

Jill Wallace had similar success in the 138-pound class, winning her final match by fall in less than 15 seconds.

Cadence Christenson also defeated both of her opponents in the 155-pound class to take first-place. Both of her wins came by pin in under 30 seconds.

Mackenzie Botka and Avery Craig also added first-place finishes at the junior varsity level.

Leavenworth Challenger

Leavenworth High School hosted seven other schools from Kansas and Missouri in both boys and girls wrestling action Saturday. The Pioneers took sixth place as a team with 53.5 points. Lansing finished in fourth place with 87.5 team points.

106-pound class

Leavenworth’s Julian Long went 2-3 for a fourth-place finish.

113-pound class

Lansing’s Justin Shields went 4-3 and finished in third place. Leavenworth’s Joshua Kominski took fifth place.

120-pound class

Leavenworth’s Alexander Finn took third place.

126-pound class

David Drake went 2-2 and earned a third-place finish for the Pioneers.

132-pound class

Camden Maestas was undefeated before falling in the finals to finish in second place with a 6-1 record for Lansing. Leavenworth’s Caleb Debettz went 2-3 and finished fifth.

138-pound class

Shawn Sumter took fifth place for Leavenworth while Nova Jones finished in seventh for Lansing.

145-pound class

Shy’ron McMurray took fifth for the Pioneers after going 2-2.

152-pound class

Lansing’s Luciano Riggi took fifth place while Leavenworth’s Xavior Davis was in seventh.

160-pound class

Tristan Mercado finished third for the Pioneers and Tyler Henson took fifth for the Lions.

170-pound class

Lansing’s Jacob McLain went undefeated and took first place.

195-pound class

Lansing’s Andrew Shields finished in third place.

285-pound class

Lansing’s Marcus Hester took fifth place.

Girl’s results

Lansing senior Abby Busch took second place in the 138-pound class. Leavenworth sophomore Hannah Jackson took first place in the 170-pound class.