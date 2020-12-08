Jordan Brown wasted no time picking up where he left off at the end of the 2019-20 season that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic when he took the court for Basehor-Linwood High School’s boy’s basketball season opener against Piper Monday.

The junior guard scored 27 points and looked unstoppable at times in the Bobcats’ (1-0) 64-46 win in their home gym.

Brown knocked down back-to-back shots to start the game, giving Basehor an early 5-0 lead. The Pirates got on the board soon after but a flurry of baskets from Carter Bergman and Ty Hofer helped the Bobcats hold a 15-6 lead after one quarter.

Piper opened the second frame with two quick scores to cut the lead to five but Brown responded with a long-range shot and two finishes at the basket to give the Bobcats a 22-13 lead.

Bergman added to the lead with 10 points in the second quarter and Basehor led 37-23 going into halftime.

Piper whittled into the lead early in the third quarter but Brown and Trevor McBride kept the Bobcat offense moving with a 51-33 lead going into the final quarter.

The Pirates were able to cut into the lead late but Brown added six points to put the game away.

Bergman was the Bobcats’ second-leading scorer with 14 points. Hofer added 10 and McBride had eight.

In other action

Basehor-Linwood girls basketball opened its season with a 41-23 loss to Liberty North in the Liberty North Varsity Invitational Tournament. The Lady Bobcats are scheduled to face Lincoln Prep (MO) in the consolation bracket Wednesday. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.