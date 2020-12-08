The Ottawa University men's basketball team rally from a double-digit deficit fell short Monday in Salina.

The Braves, who trailed by 10 or more points throughout the second half, missed a trey at the buzzer and fell 95-93 to Kansas Wesleyan.

Ottawa trailed 52-40 at halftime and the Coyotes increased their lead 65-50 with 16 minutes remaining. Ottawa made rallies to cut the deficit only to see the Coyotes answer.

Ottawa came within 71-64, but Kansas Wesleyan answered to take a 10-point lead. Ottawa cut the deficit to five at 77-72, but KWU again responded by increasing its lead back to double figures and led 87-75 with 6:16 remaining.

Ottawa slowly cut the deficit and had the ball with a chance to win in the final 10 seconds, but the 3-pointer missed.

The Braves shot 47.1 percent from the floor, 43.8 percent from behind the three-point line.

Jaquan Daniels finished with a double-double as he scored 21 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Daniels also had three assists, three steals, and one block.

Perry Carroll scored 20 points and Ian Moore finished with 14 points. Joe Johnson III and Andre Jackson scored 13 points apiece.

Ottawa (2-3, 0-3) returns home 6 p.m. Wednesday to face Friends.