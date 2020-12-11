Basehor-Linwood boy’s basketball suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Liberty High School Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Liberty North Invitational at Liberty North High School.

The Bobcats (1-1) opened the scoring on a three-point shot from junior Carter Bergman. The Blue Jays pulled ahead but Bergman found the basket again to keep the score tied. After that, Brown began to take over scoring Basehor’s next 16 points but it wasn’t enough to grab a first quarter lead as the Bobcats trailed 22-21.

Brown picked up where he left off in the first after the Blue Jays pulled ahead by three, going on an 8-0 run by himself to give the Bobcats their biggest lead of the night at 31-26.

Brown stayed hot down the stretch of the second quarter, bringing his point total to 30. Basehor carried a 39-32 lead into halftime after Ryan Auten added two free throws.

The Blue Jays opened the second half with a 5-0 run to pull within two points and went on to grab the lead at 48-45. Brown and Bergman got the Bobcats back in it with back-to-back threes to reclaim the lead at 54-53. Liberty went on another brief run to stay ahead but Brown knocked down another long-range shot to tie the game at 60. Liberty built another small lead at 67-62 but Brown found the basket again and junior guard Trevor McBride nailed a three to tie the game at 67-67 with less than two minutes left. The Blue Jays slammed the door on Basehor with a 8-1 run to advance to the tournament finals.

Brown finished with 41 points on a career night. Bergman also had a career-high 16 points.

The Bobcats will play for third-place Friday against Liberty North. Tip is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. The game will be broadcasted at MSHSAA.tv

In other action

Leavenworth girl’s basketball picked up its first win of the season, defeating Joplin (Mo.) 60-43 in the opening round of the Freeman Lady Eagle Classic Thursday in Joplin, Missouri.

Aleshia Jones led the Lady Pioneers (1-1) with 25 points, followed by Monece Thomas with 12 and Jariah Wright with 10. Leavenworth is scheduled to face Mt. Vernon Friday. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Leavenworth boy’s basketball fell to Nixa (Mo.) 72-36 to fall to 0-2 on the year. Ty Bennett led the Pioneers with 10 points while Jaikwaun Darthard added eight. The Pioneers are scheduled to face West Plains Friday. Tip is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Leavenworth picked up a dual win against De Soto 48-36 Thursday at Leavenworth High School.

The Pioneers dominated the early matches, getting wins from Julian Long (106), Josh Kominski (113), Alexander Finn (120), David Drake (126), Caleb Debeltz (132), Shawn Sumter (138), Shy’ron McMurray (145) and Tristan Mercado (160).

Leavenworth is back in action when its boys and girl’s teams host Basehor-Linwood in a dual Tuesday. Matches are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.