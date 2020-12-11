The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors announced the assistant coaches for the 2021 Kansas Shrine Bowl.

The assistant coaches are chosen based on the success of their season, as well as eligibility limitations and coach availability. The coaching staffs for the 48th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl features 14 of the most talented and respected coaches in the state. The 48th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl will be played 7 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Hutchinson Community College’s Gowans Stadium.

The 2021 head coaches, announced are De Soto’s Brian King for the East and Norton’s Lucas Melvin will lead the West.

The assistant coaches for the East team are: 6A Assistant, Steve Rampy (Lawrence); 5A Assistant, Anthony Orrick (Blue Valley Southwest); 4A Assistant, Rod Stallbaumer (Basehor-Linwood); 3A Assistant, Brooks Barta (Holton); 2A Assistant, Andrew Gantenbein (Osage City), 1A Assistant, Chirs Schmidt (Olpe).

The East coaching staff had a combined record of 57-16 in 2020, including a state champion with Olpe. The East staff has a combined nine Kansas Shrine Bowl coaching appearances, include two previous head coaches. Brooks Barta lead the East in 2000 and Rod Stallbaumer also led the East back in 2009.

The East coaches also include three former players, Brooks Barta (1988, Smith Center, West), Anthony Orrick (1996, Blue Valley, East), Brian King (2000, Onaga, East). King and Barta will reunite after Barta coached King in the 2000 Kansas Shrine Bowl.

"I could not ask for a better group of coaches to work along-side and to represent the East this year, we have a great combination of both youth and experience," King said. "I have a great deal of respect for all of these coaches and what they have done for their respected programs. It will also be a privilege to coach alongside coach Barta who I had the honor of playing for during the 2000 Shrine bowl."

Assistant coaches for the West team are: 6A Assistant, Randall Zimmerman (Junction City); 5A Assistant, Mike Vernon (Hutchinson); 4A Assistant, Jon Wiemers (Arkansas City); 3A Assistant, Troy Black (Wichita Collegiate); 2A Assistant, Zach Baird (Hoisington); 1A Assistant, Jeff Hennick (Oakley).

The West coaching staff had a combined 59-20 record in 2020, with three state runner-up finishes. The staff also has a combined nine Kansas Shrine Bowl coaching appearances.

Junction City’s Randall Zimmerman will return for his record eighth Kansas Shrine Bowl. In addition to serving as an assistant five times, Zimmerman also led the West as the head coach in 1996, 2010, and 2016.

Arkansas City’s Jon Wiemers also returns to the Kansas Shrine Bowl after representing Clay Center on the 1994 West Squad. Wiemers also joins his father on the list of Kansas Shrine Bowl coaches. Larry Wiemers was a West assistant from Clay Center in 1984 and led the West Squad in 1985. Jon’s brother Dave also played for the West in 1986.