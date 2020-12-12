Dylan Sherwood @DSherwoodSJ

Saturday

Dec 12, 2020 at 12:01 AM


AREA BOYS


Abilene 56, Augusta 53


Bennington 48, Ell-Saline 26


Cheylin 68, Leoti 66 (ot)


Concordia 45, Smoky Valley 33


Ellis 60, Dighton 22


Hillsboro 37, Inman 35


Lakin 61, Colby 48


Maywood-Hayes Center, Neb. 75, Oberlin 32


Minneapolis 65, Solomon 40


Norton 57, McCook, Neb. 29


Phillipsburg 66, Smith Center 27


Pike Valley 59, Lincoln 42


Sacred Heart 64, Rossville 20


St. Francis 53, Logan-Palco 38


Salina South 66, Salina Central 61 (ot)


Trego 48, Hodgeman County 40


Triplains-Brewster 66, Golden Plains 38


Valley Heights 45, Republic County 28


Victoria 59, Northern Valley 46


Weskan 43, Sharon Springs 33


Wheatland-Grinnell 35, Quinter 31


AREA GIRLS


Bennington 29, Ell-Saline 27


Chase County 44, Rural Vista 41


Clay Center 50, Marysville 32


Colby 61, Lakin 50


Ellis 58, Wheatland-Grinnell 37


Golden Plains 51, Sharon Springs 15


Hillsboro 39, Inman 23


Leoti 44, Weskan 43


Lincoln 37, Pike Valley 22


Logan-Palco 60, Triplains-Brewster 29


Maywood-Hayes Center, Neb. 46, Oberlin 44


Minneapolis 43, Solomon 35


Norton 32, McCook, Neb. 30


Pawnee Heights 51, Natoma 19


Phillipsburg 49, Central Plains 44


Sacred Heart 48, Rossville 39


St. Francis 35, Cheylin 23


Salina Central 67, Salina South 39


Smith Center 46, Ulysses 15


Smoky Valley 56, Concordia 27


TMP-Marian 51, Hill City 32


Trego 46, Hodgeman County 24


Troy 42, Clifton-Clyde 39


Valley Heights 51, Republic County 26


Victoria 58, Northern Valley 6


Washington County 44, Wakefield 34


OTHERS


BOYS


BV Southwest 59, Lincoln College Prep, Mo. 48


Bishop Miege 68, SM North 37


Elkhart 64, Greeley County 33


Erie 47, Humboldt 42


Eureka 67, Seckman, Mo. 55


Garden Plain 54, Caney Valley 30


Goessel 62, Burrton 21


Hanover 52, Wetmore 37


Heritage Christian 73, Central Heights 52


Kingman 41, Conway Springs 33


Lansing 62, Spring Hill 59


Lyndon 55, Burlingame 27


Macksville 69, Spearville 48


Madison-Hamilton 70, Northeast Arma 25


Maize 60, Andale 28


Maur Hill-Mount Academy 58, McLouth 38


Nemaha Central 64, Centralia 48


Pleasanton 39, Jayhawk Linn 35


Prairie View 76, Osawatomie 51


Riley County 66, Silver Lake 55


Shawnee Heights 58, Tonganoxie 52


Southeast, Mo. 57, St. James Academy 47


Syracuse 59, Stanton County 50


Topeka Hayden 66, Manhattan 58


Topeka Seaman 54, Emporia 42


Ulysses 61, Central Plains 43


Valley Center 57, Wichita Sunrise 31


West Elk 53, Marmaton Valley 19


GIRLS


Burlingame 68, Lyndon 40


Burrton 49, Goessel 31


Central Heights 43, Heritage Christian 25


Chanute 44, Rose Hill 38


Derby 61, Wichita Bishop Carroll 44


Doniphan West 72, Oskaloosa 37


Elkhart 64, Greeley County 33


Emporia 49, Topeka Seaman 29


Erie 30, Humboldt 28


Garden Plain 54, Caney Valley 30


Hesston 55, Conway Springs 24


Hutchinson 49, Buhler 28


Lansing 62, Spring Hill 59


Liberal 42, Scott City 26


Madison-Hamilton 35, Northeast Arma 31


Osage City 52, Santa Fe Trail 25


St. John 43, Kiowa County 31


Satanta 44, Deerfield 6


Southeast 58, Chetopa 47


Stanton County 34, Syracuse 21


Topeka 79, Topeka West 31


Uniontown 61, Crest 26


Washburn Rural 72, Highland Park 24


Wichita North 35, Newton 25


Wichita Southeast 46, Andover 41


Wichita Sunrise 67, Valley Center 41