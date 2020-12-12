There’s one shot — a straight-away 3-pointer — that Salina South senior Devon Junghans practices at 5 a.m. every day.

That extra work paid off big Friday night for Junghans and the Cougars at the Central gym.

With South trailing 55-52 in the final minute, Junghans got a pass from Colin Schreiber and took the shot, which he hit to tie the game and eventually force overtime.

"It’s just a second nature to me no matter what, whether if it’s overtime or not," Junghans said of the shot.

South made enough free throws in the final 14 seconds of overtime to hang on for a 66-61 victory. It was South’s first win at the Brickhouse since 2012, when Justin Stonebraker hit a shot at the buzzer to upset the Mustangs in a sub-state championship game.

"Thankfully, Devon got it going for us tonight, and got us over the hump," South coach Jason Hooper said of Junghans, who led all scorers with 27 points. "I’m proud of all of our guys for finding a way to win tonight.

"Ugly wins are better than ugly losses. We’ll take this one."

Junghans hit 10 of 12 shots, including 7 of 9 3-pointers. After struggling in the Cougars’ first two games against Goddard Eisenhower and Derby, Junghans felt confident about his shot.

"It felt really nice for it to come back tonight," he said. "It feels really, really good. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates, and we all pulled through."

Central coach Ryan Modin was impressed with Junghans’ performance.

"We wanted to make him shoot," Modin said. "To his credit, he was knocking down threes, and he had a guy on him with good defense. That’s what good players do."

The 0-3 Mustangs gave South fits after trailing 23-13 at the end of the first quarter, holding the Cougars to eight second-quarter points. They took a 33-31 lead into halftime on a putback by senior Reed McHenry.

Neither team led by more than four points in the third quarter until South pushed it to seven late, but Central got a 3-pointer from McHenry that trimmed it to 47-43 heading into the fourth.

South then pushed the lead back to nine with 5:25 left in regulation before Central used a 13-0 run to go in front by three, setting up Junghans’ tying 3-pointer.

There were three lead changes in the first 2:21 of the extra session before South got a three-point lead with 34 seconds left on two free throws from Junghans.

McHenry pulled the Mustangs within one at 61-60, but they were outscored from the free-throw line, 5-1, in the final 18 seconds.

Modin said it was a great basketball game to be a part of.

"It’s too bad there weren’t that many fans in there to watch it," he said. "South played a really, really good basketball game. They hit some key shots down the stretch."

Central shot 36% and was led by McHenry’s 15 points and game-high 14 rebounds. Senior Caden Kickhaefer added 11 points and Nolan Puckett 10.

"We’ve got contributions across the board," Modin said. "I thought we were just a little bit more scrappy in the second half.

"We got a big boost from Kenyon McMillan (nine points). He scrapped and is a ballplayer. We needed his points big time."

In addition to Junghans, Schreiber scored 11 points and senior Josh Jordan 10 for South. The Cougars shot 48% from the field and made 11 3-pointers.

"Our group has been playing together for so long, and we kind of just trust each other," Junghans said. "That trust led into being able to trust each other to win the entire game in the end."

South will finish its pre-Christmas schedule with a pair of home games next week, facing Maize South on Tuesday and Hutchinson on Thursday.

"To start off 3-0 is a good thing, and hopefully we can continue to build off that," Hooper said.

Central will hit the road for its final two games before the break, traveling to Arkansas City on Tuesday and Andover Central on Thursday.

"We’ve got a destination we want to get to," Modin said. "The season’s not made in three games. What we’ve got to do is not be too deflated about losing this game."