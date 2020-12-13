Ryan Showman said the last two games have been a tough stretch for the Kansas Wesleyan women.

Entering Saturday’s game against Friends at Mabee Arena, the Coyotes were on a two-game losing streak, snapped it with a 58-50 victory over the Falcons to improve to 7-6 overall, and 6-4 in the Kansas Conference.

"That team in there, they deserved to win tonight," Showman said. "I’m so happy for them to get this one done."

Sophomore Gabby Mureeba led the way with 16 points, but it was freshman LaMyah Ricks’ strong performance off the bench that gave the Coyotes the lift they needed. Ricks scored 12 of her career-high 14 points in the first half.

"She’s provided us that extra spark off the bench, and (playing) her with Gabby, that’s a pretty darn good backcourt," Showman said of Ricks. "I think LaMyah is scratching the surface on how good she can be, and we’re kind of throwing her into the fire.

"She hit baskets for us. She provides another gear for us, and I thought we were able to run the floor a lot, and part of that was LaMyah."

Ricks didn’t think she could make an impact so soon in her Coyote career, but she already has made a difference in several games early in the season. Her previous career-high was 13 points on Nov. 10 at Sterling, and after that, she made back-to-back starts against McPherson and Oklahoma Wesleyan with Mureeba out of the lineup.

"I did not expect to play so much this early," Ricks said. "When Gabby got hurt, I didn’t see myself starting ever as a freshman at all."

Ricks’ impact on Saturday’s game came instantly. With the score tied at 8, she hit a 3-pointer and was fouled, converting the four-point play to give KWU a 12-8 advantage which turned into a 17-14 lead after the first quarter.

She then scored eight points in the second and helped the Coyotes to a 26-20 lead before Friends came back and tied it at 30-all at halftime.

The teams traded baskets early in the third quarter until Wesleyan broke a 38-38 tie with a 10-point run to gain separation.

Friends cut the KWU lead to six with 30 seconds left, but got a pair of free throws from sophomore Caila Hill sealed the victory.

KWU shot 41% from the field while holding Friends to 29%. Senior Amanda Hill was the third Coyote to reach double figures with 11 points.

Khadijah Miller led Friends with 12 points off the bench.

Wesleyan men 87, Friends 69

In the previous two games, KWU nearly blew leads of 15 and 16 points in the second half. But the Coyotes’ 18-point cushion against Friends was never in jeopardy as they maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the way.

"We’re tired of having that happen," said Wesleyan junior Gabe Mack, who scored a career-high 14 points. "I think we all buckled down and took care of business tonight, and handled what we needed to do.

"I think we were playing not to lose."

The win improved the Coyotes to 6-4, 4-2 in the KCAC was their third straight in a six-day span since returning from a 21-days quarantine layoff.

"I think this week was really big," Mack said. "We came out of quarantine just knowing we’re going to have two-a-days, work harder, and (coach Anthony) Monson really prepared us for this."

Monson said his team is just looking to stay healthy with three more games to play in the next six days, beginning on Monday at Avila.

"They’re going to find their rhythm, and they’ve kind of found it," he said. "We’ve got to do a good job of taking care of our guys, getting treatment with Dan (O’Connell) and taking it one game at a time."

KWU trailed by two early, but after that it was all Coyotes.

KWU led by as many as 13 in the first half on the way to a 38-28 halftime advantage.

The Coyotes pushed it to 18 with 10:27 left on a basket by junior Trey Gilbert. Friends then went on a 13-6 run to cut it to 63-52 at the 7:34 mark, but got no closer than 10 the rest of the way.

Senior AJ Range led the Coyotes with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Junior Tyus Jeffries added 11 points and freshman Easton Hunter and sophomore Trey Duffey each had 10. The Coyotes shot above 50% for the third consecutive game, finishing at 52% against the Falcons.

KWU held Friends to 42% from the field. The Falcons were led by Davonte Pack’s 19 points and 15 rebounds.

KWU travels to Avila on Monday. The women’s game is set for 5:30 p.m. with the men to follow at 8 p.m.