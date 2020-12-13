LINDSBORG — The Bethel College men’s basketball team is headed into the holiday break on an eight-game winning streak, stopping Bethany 80-67 Saturday in KCAC play in Lindsborg.

Bethel sweeps the regular-season series against the Swedes, winning both games by 13 points.

The Threshers led by as many as 10 points in the first half. The Swedes cut it to four at the half, 36-32.

Bethel pulled out by as many as 12 early in the second half. Bethany cut the deficit to five with 10:46 remaining. The Threshers replied with a run of its own, pulling out by 18 with 6:24 to play.

Bethel was led by Clifford Byrd II with 20 points. Tavaughn Flowers scored 14 points. Jaylon Scott and Bryant Mocaby each added 12 points. Miki Zewge scored 11 points with 10 rebounds.

Isiah Saenz led Bethany with 21 points. Equan Ards scored 14 points, followed by Malcolm Clayton with 12 and Jalen Behr with 11.

Bethany drops to 2-3 overall and in conference play.

Bethel is 9-3, 9-2 in KCAC play, and plays Jan. 13 at Oklahoma Wesleyan. The Threshers down OWU 97-91 in overtime back on Nov. 4.

BETHEL (9-3, 9-2 KCAC) — Miki Zewge 4-5 0-0 11, Jaylon Scott 5-10 2-7 12, Clifford Byrd II 6-12 7-8 20, Tavaughn Flowers 6-10 2-2 14, Ike Umeh 0-1 0-0 0, Jordan Neely 0-2 0-0 0, Adam Gouro 1-4 0-1 2, Harper Jonas 3-5 1-2 7, Jared Richardson 0-0 0-0 0, Bryant Mocaby 4-12 2-2 12, Nick Bonner 1-2 0-0 2, Braydon Barber 0-0 0-0 0, Kyle Belvin 0-0 0-0 0, Jalyn Todd 0-0 0-0 0, Jared Mocaby 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 30-63 14-22 80.

BETHANY (2-3, 2-3 KCAC) — Malcolm Clayton 5-7 0-0 12, Dylan Smith 0-5 0-0 0, Jalen Washington 0-10 0-0 0, Isiah Saenz 7-12 1-2 21, Milton Massey 1-1 0-0 2, Jalen Behr 5-12 1-1 11, Nate Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Dalton Smyres 1-4 0-0 2, Equan Ards 5-16 2-3 14, Nic Slavin 1-3 1-2 3, Bryant Young 0-1 0-0 0, Zack Fields 1-2 0-1 2. TOTALS 26-73 5-9 67.

Bethel;36;44;—80

Bethany;32;35;—67

Total fouls — Bethel 11, Bethany 19. Technical fouls — Bethany: coach 6:24-2h. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Bethel 6-17 (Zewge 3-4, Scott 0-1, Byrd II 1-2, Flowers 0-1, Neely 0-2, Jonas 0-1, B.Mocaby 2-6), Bethany 10-28 (Clayton 2-2, Smith 0-1, Washington 0-3, Saenz 6-10, Behr 0-3, Smyres 0-2, Ards 2-5, Slavin 0-1, Young 0-1). Rebounds — Bethel 42 (Zewge 10), Bethany 44 (Ards 9). Assists — Bethel 12 (Byrd II 4), Bethany 11 (Saenz 3). Turnovers — Bethel 14 (Flowers 3, Byrd II 3), Bethany 19 (Ards 4). Blocked shots — Bethel 4 (Zewge 1, Scott 1, Byrd II 1, Mocaby 1), Bethany 1 (Clayton 1). Steals — Bethel 11 (Byrd II 5), Bethany 7 (Smith 2, Behr 2, Ards 2).