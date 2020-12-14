Basehor-Linwood wrestling competed in duals over the weekend with the boys opening the season at home against Louisburg and Free State while the girls matched up against Topeka-Seaman and Baldwin. Both teams came out with a 1-1 split.

The boys defeated Louisburg 45-33 and fell to Free State 45-33. The Lady Bobcats defeated Topeka-Seaman but fell to Baldwin.

Sophomore Connor McMillen went 2-0 in the 132-pound class. Junior Cohen Suchy was 2-0 with two pins in the 138-pound class. Junior Aiden Baker went 2-0 in the 145-pound class with two pins. Sophomore Tyler Elven won both of his matches by pin in the 152-pound class. Senior Zane Kincaid also went 2-0 with two pins in the 285-pound class.

"What an awesome start to the 20-21 wrestling season," head coach Jason Puderbaugh said. "The atmosphere screamed energy with everyone just so thankful to have the opportunity to compete again. Our team was prepared and our guys performed as good as I could have hoped. We were aggressive, wrestled whistle to whistle, our conditioning was good, and while we didn't win every match, every wrestler competed fearlessly and brought everything they had through the entirety of every match. It was an outstanding night of wrestling from all teams.

The Bobcats are scheduled to face Leavenworth in a dual Tuesday. Matches are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at Leavenworth High School.