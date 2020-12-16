Basehor-Linwood superintendent announces retirement

The Basehor-Linwood superintendent will retire after the current school year.

Superintendent David Howard said he announced his retirement Monday during a meeting of the Basehor-Linwood Board of Education.

Howard said he is in his 29th year of working in education. He has been with the Basehor-Linwood district for 14 years. He served for two years as the district’s assistant superintendent before becoming the superintendent.

“I feel like we’ve accomplished a lot of great things here in the district,” he said.

He gives credit to the people who have been around him in the district.

Howard said the official date of his retirement will be July 1. His last day on the job will be June 30.

Howard said he does not have any definite plans for his retirement but he plans to remain in the area.

“I’m going to see what else is out there,” he said.

Also Monday, board members voted to drop the gating criteria for kindergarten through the fifth grade as part of a spring school reopening plan. Howard said this means elementary students will be allowed to have in-person classes regardless of the severity of numbers related to COVID-19 cases in the county.

When students return from the winter break, they will spend their first week receiving remote instruction. They are scheduled to return to in-person classes the following week.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR