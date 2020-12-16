Additional COVID-19 death reported in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department has reported another death resulting from COVID-19.

The Health Department reported Wednesday that a Leavenworth County woman in her 40s recently died from complications from COVID-19.

“We extend our condolences to the family members and friends of this individual,” Stephanie Sloop, a spokeswoman for Leavenworth County’s response team to COVID-19, said in a news release.

Thirty-six residents of the county have died from complications from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the Leavenworth County Health Department.

A new COVID-19 testing site has opened at the University of Saint Mary, 4100 S. Fourth St., according to a news release from the company NIC.

NIC, which has its headquarters in Olathe, partnered with the state to open the TourHealth COVID-19 site in Leavenworth.

Testing at the site on the USM campus began Wednesday. The site is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. seven days a week.

People do not need to be symptomatic or need a referral to be tested at the site. All testing is provided at no cost, according to the news release.

Appointments are encouraged and can be made online. To register online, visit www.tourhealth.com

Saint John Hospital in Leavenworth is still awaiting doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to administer to frontline employees. Saint John’s sister hospital, Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas, is expected to begin vaccinations today. But the vaccine may not arrive at Saint John Hospital until the end of the month, hospital spokesman Sam Allred said.

The Leavenworth County Health Department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

On Wednesday, the Health Department reported 111 new cases of the virus in the county. All of these cases are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

The Health Department also reported that two cases previously recorded in the county have been transferred to other areas. This change impacts the total number of cases recorded for the county.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 4,371 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in Leavenworth County since the start of the pandemic, according to the Health Department.

Health Department officials were monitoring 297 active cases Wednesday.

Two Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Wednesday because of COVID-19. A total of 126 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

