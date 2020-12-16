Lansing students to return to in-person instruction after winter break

Lansing students should return to in-person classes after their winter break.

Currently, all Lansing students are receiving remote instruction. But Superintendent Dan Wessel said school board members voted Monday to have students return to in-person classes Jan. 5.

The district will continue to offer students the option of remote instruction.

Board members also voted Monday to accept the resignation of longtime Lansing Middle School Principal Kerry Brungardt, who is retiring.

Wessel said Brungardt’s retirement is effective immediately.

Board members voted to make the middle school’s vice principal, Brooks Jenkins, the interim principal.

According to Wessel, Brungardt worked for the Lansing school district for 30 years, spending 23 years as the middle school principal.

Brungardt also serves on the Lansing City Council.

During the meeting, board members also approved changes to the district’s gating criteria.

The gating criteria, which previously was adopted by the school board, established thresholds to serve as a guide for changing the mode of education being used by the district. The gating criteria utilizes county COVID-19 data for a two-week average positivity rate, a two-week incidence rate and the number of new cases per 100,000 people during a two-week period.

The district’s gating criteria has a green category and red category for each criterium.

Board members changed their district’s threshold for the positivity rate criterium from 10% to 15%.

The positivity rate category for the gating criteria will now be in the red when the county’s positivity rate is greater than 15%.

As of Monday, the county’s 14-day average positivity rate was 13.01%.

Board members also voted to allow in-person classes for prekindergarten through fifth grade even when conditions are in red.

The old gating criteria called for elementary students to switch from in-person classes to remote instruction when conditions were in the red.

While elementary students are allowed to continue in-person classes under the new criteria, remote instruction is still called for for older students when conditions are in the red.

