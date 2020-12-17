City expands eligibility for small business relief program

The city of Leavenworth is expanding the eligibility requirements for a grant program for small businesses that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Initially, the program was available only to Leavenworth businesses that have been open for at least two years. But the grant program is now being offered to businesses that were open before March 1 of this year.

Assistant City Manager Taylour Tedder reviewed the change Tuesday during a Leavenworth City Commission meeting.

“I’ve had a lot of inquiries from business that have been open less than two years,” Tedder said. “Obviously, they have been hurting as well.”

Tedder said Leavenworth businesses that opened less than two years ago can receive grants of up to $2,500. Leavenworth businesses that have been in operation for more than two years can receive grants of up to $5,000.

City officials set aside $250,000 for the program.

As of Tuesday, 32 grants totaling $116,750 have been awarded, according to Tedder.

He anticipates the remaining funds for the program will be used within the next 90 days.

Commissioners reached a consensus Tuesday in support of the changes reviewed by Tedder.

Information about the program can be found on the city government’s website, www.leavenworthks.org.

Also Tuesday, commissioners approved a contract with O’Neill Events and Marketing for the management of the 2021 Camp Leavenworth festival.

The inaugural Camp Leavenworth festival took place in 2019. The festival was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But O’Neill Events and Marketing developed the Lovingworth campaign this year as an alternative.

City officials plan to bring back Camp Leavenworth next year.

The city will pay O’Neill Events and Marketing $58,795 for the management of the festival and $2,497 for the financial management of the event.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR

In other business

The Leavenworth City Commission:

• Accepted a package of bids from Travelers Insurance totaling $421,006 for commercial insurance for the city for the next year.

• Approved the sale of city-owned land at 505 Ottawa St. for $200.

• Reviewed a proposed change to the reimbursement rate for a sidewalk cost share program.

• Reviewed proposed code changes regarding stormwater detention and retention and stormwater treatment facility maintenance.