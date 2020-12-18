129 new cases of virus reported in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department has reported 129 additional positive cases of the coronavirus in the county including 66 cases at two nursing facilities.

The additional cases were reported Friday. The Leavenworth County Health Department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Of the 129 new cases, 47 were reported at the Lansing Care and Rehabilitation Center. Nineteen of the county’s new cases were reported at Country Care in Easton.

The Health Department also reported 62 new community cases and one new case among inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

The Health Department reported that one case previously recorded in Leavenworth County was transferred to another area. This change impacts the total number of cases recorded for the county.

As of Friday afternoon, 4,499 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Leavenworth County Health Department officials were monitoring 306 active cases Friday.

Forty-one of the cases at Lansing Care and Rehab remained active Friday. Only one of the cases at Country Care was considered active.

Three Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Friday because of COVID-19. A total of 131 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Thirty-six Leavenworth County residents have died from complications from COVID-19, according to the Health Department.

