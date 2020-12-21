Additional COVID-19 death reported in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department has reported an additional COVID-19 death in the county.

The Health Department reported Monday that a woman in her 90s recently died from complications with COVID-19.

A total of 37 Leavenworth County residents have died from complications with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The Leavenworth County Health Department provides updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The Health Department reported Monday 54 new community cases of the virus in the county as well as two additional cases at the Lansing Care and Rehabilitation Center and five new cases among inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

The Eisenhower VA Medical Center is expected to receive doses of a COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Joseph Burks, spokesman for the Eisenhower VA Medical Center, said doses of the vaccine may be administered as early as Wednesday.

“The Dwight D. Eisenhower VA is eager to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to health care personnel and our veteran community living center residents,” Rudy Klopfer, director and CEO of the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System, said in a news release. “Receiving the vaccine is like having hope delivered. As vaccine supplies increase, our ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccination to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization Friday for the vaccine from the Moderna company. A similar authorization previously was issued for another COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech, but the Leavenworth VA hospital has not received doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

A total of 4,559 positive cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Health Department.

As of Monday afternoon, the Leavenworth County Health Department is monitoring 232 active cases of the virus.

Five Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19. A total of 132 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR